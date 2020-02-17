UPDATE: Origin of Monday's Carlisle house fire still under investigation

Yellow Breeches EMS also responded to the scene, as did Carlisle Regional Special Fire Police and the Carlisle Police Department.

Lee Griffie, a painter, was working on a home on Arch Street, around the corner from the fire. He said he saw the smoke when he went outside to get something from his truck. He saw flames coming out from around the porch and called 911.

He said he saw the residents escaping from the flames, including one woman who jumped to safety from the second floor.

Seeing that they only had light clothing on, he immediately called the owner of the home where he was working and told the owner he was going to let the victims into the house to stay warm.

Harig commended the action, saying it allowed his crews to tend to the victims in the home.

The fire on Chestnut Avenue was the second in less than 24 hours for Union Fire Company, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services and their mutual aid partners from Carlisle Barracks, Citizen, New Kingstown, Newville and Shermans Dale.

At about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to a two-alarm row home fire in the 100 block of South East Street. No one was injured in that fire.