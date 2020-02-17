UPDATE: Origin of Monday's Carlisle house fire still under investigation

Two people were injured Monday in Carlisle’s second, two-alarm fire in less than 24 hours.
Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue just after 8 a.m. A thick plume of smoke from the fire could be seen for miles throughout Carlisle.
Carlisle Fire Chief Jeffrey Snyder said the first units arrived with fire showing from the first unit on the east side of the duplex, and they immediately called for the second alarm. Crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
“At this time, we do not know the cause or origin of the fire,” Snyder said, adding that the Carlisle Police Department would be investigating.
Smoke detectors were sounding when crews arrived.
Snyder said the house would be declared uninhabitable.
Nathan Harig, assistant chief of Cumberland-Goodwill EMS, said everyone was able to escape the fire.
Two people were transported to area hospitals for “moderate, but not life-threatening” injuries related to the fire, Harig said. One was injured in a second-story jump to escape the fire and another suffered burns.
The American Red Cross was on the scene to assist at least five people who were displaced by the fire, Harig said.
Yellow Breeches EMS also responded to the scene, as did Carlisle Regional Special Fire Police and the Carlisle Police Department.
Lee Griffie, a painter, was working on a home on Arch Street, around the corner from the fire. He said he saw the smoke when he went outside to get something from his truck. He saw flames coming out from around the porch and called 911.
He said he saw the residents escaping from the flames, including one woman who jumped to safety from the second floor.
Seeing that they only had light clothing on, he immediately called the owner of the home where he was working and told the owner he was going to let the victims into the house to stay warm.
Harig commended the action, saying it allowed his crews to tend to the victims in the home.
The fire on Chestnut Avenue was the second in less than 24 hours for Union Fire Company, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services and their mutual aid partners from Carlisle Barracks, Citizen, New Kingstown, Newville and Shermans Dale.
At about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to a two-alarm row home fire in the 100 block of South East Street. No one was injured in that fire.
“Everybody had plenty of rest, and it hasn’t affected our crews,” Snyder said.
The President’s Day holiday may have helped give firefighters the upper hand since more volunteers were able to turn out to assist, Snyder said.
You have free articles remaining.
Harig noted this is the season for fires, especially as people are heating their homes. He encouraged people to take precautions like making sure outlets are not overloaded, being careful about the placement of space heaters and not using an oven to heat the home.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
Crews on the scene of a fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue are expected to be on the scene for several hours.
The fire has closed South Pitt, South West and Arch streets between West South Street and Walnut Street. Alleys that pass through that block are also closed.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
Two people were injured and five people were displaced after a fire Monday morning in Carlisle.
According to local officials at the scene, two people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, one of whom escaped the fire by jumping out of a second-floor window.
The American Red Cross is helping five people displaced in the house fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
Fire crews from around the area and additional units are responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue in Carlisle Monday morning.
As of 8:20 a.m., fire was still visible in the upper story windows of a home on Chestnut Avenue, an alley behind West South Street. Thick black smoke was visible in the surrounding Carlisle area.
A number of streets are blocked off by units including Pitt Street and Arch Street from West South to Walnut streets, with crews from Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Union, North Middleton and Carlisle Barracks responding to the scene early, with more crews on the way.
An official at the house fire said everyone is out of the building, though reports from the scene indicate someone was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.