Update: Louther Street remains closed in Carlisle Wednesday due to sewer repairs

  • Updated
Cherry Street map

A sewer issue closed Cherry Street between Louther and North streets, as well as Louther Street between Cherry and College streets.

Carlisle Borough said in a Facebook post that West Louther Street remains closed Wednesday between Cherry and College Streets while crews continue sanitary sewer repairs.

Borough officials said they expect the road to remain closed for the day.

Cherry Street between Louther and North has reopened.

Posted Tuesday on Cumberlink:

The Carlisle Borough reported Tuesday around 3:10 p.m. that portions of of two streets are closed due to a sewer issue.

Louther Street is closed between Cherry and College streets, and Cherry Street is closed between Louther and North streets.

The borough is asking individuals to avoid the area.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

