UPDATE: Interstate 81 now open
breaking

UPDATE: Interstate 81 now open

{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 81 sign
ABC27

Interstate 81 northbound in the Carlisle area has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website.

No other details were available.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink.com:

An accident has closed Interstate 81 in the Carlisle area, according the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The accident was reported about 5:08 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Exit 47, Route 34, and Exit 48, Route 74.

All lanes were reported closed. No other details were available.

1
1
0
8
12

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News