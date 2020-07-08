UPDATE: Interstate 81 now open

Interstate 81 northbound in the Carlisle area has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website.
No other details were available.
Reported earlier on Cumberlink.com:
An accident has closed Interstate 81 in the Carlisle area, according the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The accident was reported about 5:08 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Exit 47, Route 34, and Exit 48, Route 74.
All lanes were reported closed. No other details were available.
