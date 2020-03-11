UPDATE: Dickinson College, Shippensburg University extend spring breaks over virus concerns

Dickinson College and Shippensburg University on Tuesday announced they are extending its spring break.

Dickinson College's break will be extended from the end of this week to March 21 and is suspending events with more than 25 people over the recent spread of COVID-19 in the country. Shippensburg University said in an email to students that it is also extending its break by a week and resuming classes on March 23, SU student newspaper The Slate reported.

Dickinson is still working on details, but officials said in a campus update online that the decision was due to the "rapidly changing situation and spread of COVID-19 in the United States." The college said in the update it wanted an additional week for campus planning, which could include a decision to suspend in-person classes for a longer duration.

No students will be allowed to return to the Carlisle campus until March 21 unless they successfully petition the college to do so, according to officials.

Shippensburg University also noted that the situation is fluid, and faculty members will receive training for online course delivery. As of Wednesday, university officials said they plan on having in-person classes, and they added that all athletic events will continue as scheduled.

