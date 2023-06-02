The crash that resulted in lane restrictions on Interstate 81 north has been cleared, according to 511PA.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink:

A lane restriction is in place after a multivehicle crash occurred on Interstate 81 north in Carlisle Friday afternoon, according to 511PA.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS tweeted that the crash occurred near the on-ramp and off-ramp of Exit 47 near South Hanover Street around 4:38 p.m.

Information on the number of vehicles involved or if any injuries resulted from the crash has not been released.