Update: Crash cleared on I-81 near Carlisle Thursday morning

Interstate 81 crash

This PennDOT camera shows traffic backlogged on Interstate 81 south at the High Street exit Thursday morning.

 courtesy of PennDOT cameras

As of 9:30 a.m., most of the traffic backlog has cleared up, with PennDOT reporting there are only residual delays after Thursday morning's crash.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

A crash on Interstate 81 south is causing traffic backlogs on the highway, as well as through downtown Carlisle, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT reported that as of 7:50 a.m., there is a lane restriction on I-81 south after a crash between the College Street and Plainfield exits Thursday morning.

PennDOT cameras show traffic on I-81 is backed up about halfway between the Mechanicsburg and Middlesex exits through the College Street exit.

Because of the backlog on I-81, there is more tractor-trailer and highway traffic coming on to roads through Carlisle Borough.

PennDOT's traffic map shows heavy traffic on the Harrisburg Pike at the Middlesex exit and continuing through North Hanover Street. Traffic is also backed up at the Square, along West High Street and at South Hanover Street at the I-81 ramps.

