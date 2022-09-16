UPDATE: Carlisle apartment fire injures one, displaces approximately 10

The condition of a Carlisle man injured in an afternoon apartment fire Thursday remains unknown, Carlisle Fire Chief Randy O'Donnell said.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS transported the man, whose identity has not been released, from his apartment on the 100 block of A Street in Carlisle with burn injuries after a fire broke out around 3 p.m.

O'Donnell said the man has since been flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The center's website states that it contains "specialized centers for burn treatment."

The man was home alone at the time of the fire, O'Donnell said, though it's unknown if he lived by himself.

The building houses six apartments. Approximately 10 residents, six or seven adults and about three children, have been displaced, O'Donnell said. No one remains in the building, which was condemned Thursday afternoon until repairs can be made, and the displaced individuals are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, he said.

O'Donnell said responding crews rescued a father and toddler from a third floor apartment.

"When the fire department arrived, they extended a ladder and assisted them to the ground and they were not injured," he said.

A report from the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety listed New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue and Friendship Hose as the responding fire departments. The Carlisle Police Department and Cumberland Goodwill EMS were also on the scene.

Police reported the fire originated in the kitchen of the man's first-floor apartment and said it was accidental, caused by unattended cooking.

O'Donnell said the fire was contained to the kitchen, a small adjacent room and the hallway, though the rest of the building sustained "substantial smoke damage."

Police said the damage is estimated at $75,000.

