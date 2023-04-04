The anticipated start of construction on a new roundabout in Carlisle means changes for popular Carlisle events like the Carlisle Ford Nationals and Corvettes at Carlisle parades.
Downtown Carlisle Association Facebook post announced a new route for the two parades Tuesday.
The Ford Parade Park and Party is scheduled for June 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the Corvette Parade Park and Part will be held August 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Staging for the events will take place at the Carlisle Expo Center on K Street and vehicles will travel south on Pitt Street before turning left and right onto High Street, the post said. Cars that turn left will go to the Square where they can either continue straight on High Street or turn right or left on Hanover Street.
Corvettes from every era and fans of all ages packed downtown Carlisle for the annual Corvette Parade and Street Party on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The parade is the highlight of Corvettes at Carlisle, one of the world's largest shows, drawing thousands of car enthusiasts to the area each year.
"This route, while different from the standard path into downtown, gives even more of the Carlisle community a chance to see wheels in motion and gives those along High Street and North Hanover Street a chance to enjoy the festivities from a whole new angle," Downtown Carlisle Association officials said on Facebook.
The construction serves as a two-year project that will include the installation of a five-point roundabout at North Hanover Street, West and East Penn streets and Fairground Avenue, the realignment of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street as well as other street improvements.
It comes as part of the greater
Carlisle Connectivity Project, which consists of three phases to redevelop three vacant industrial sites: Carlisle Tire and Wheel, Masland/IAC and AMP Carlisle.
The first two phases, which included the installation of roundabouts at B Street and Fairground Avenue and B Street and College Street, among other street improvements are essentially complete.
Public Works Director Mark Malarich said in March that the borough intends to open bids for construction on the project this summer.
Photos: The Annual Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party in Carlisle
The annual Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, took place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Automotive enthusiasts lined the streets to view a wide array of modern and classic vehicles.
Automotive enthusiasts capture photos of their favorites during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association on Saturday.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Bobbi Stevens, left, Lincoln Stevens, 2.5, and Dan Stevens, of LaPlata, Maryland, talk to visitors about their 1969 Mercury Cougar during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association on Saturday.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association on Saturday.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The annual Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, took place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Automotive enthusiasts lined the streets to view a wide array of modern and classic vehicles.
The annual Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, took place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Automotive enthusiasts lined the streets to view a wide array of modern and classic vehicles.
Ford vehicles line up during the annual Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party in Carlisle in 2022.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association on Saturday.
Automotive enthusiasts capture photos of their favorites during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
A passenger holds an American flag during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Automotive enthusiasts lined the streets to view a wide array of modern and classic vehicles.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party on June 4, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The annual Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, took place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Automotive enthusiasts lined the streets to view a wide array of modern and classic vehicles.
A 1959 Ford Anglia was among the numerous classic cars on display in Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party in Carlisle.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association on Saturday.
Modern, classic and vintage automobiles line the streets of Carlisle during the Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The annual Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, took place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Automotive enthusiasts lined the streets to view a wide array of modern and classic vehicles.
The annual Ford Parade and Downtown Street Party, presented by Carlisle Events and the Downtown Carlisle Association, took place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Automotive enthusiasts lined the streets to view a wide array of modern and classic vehicles.
Photos: 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle opens at fairgrounds
Visitors were able to get a close look at the build quality of a C8 Corvette at the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning as the Corvettes at Carlisle car show kicked off.
Chevrolet Corvettes fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning.
Chevrolet Corvettes arrive in Carlisle on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car. The weekend draws Corvettes from all eras and fans from around the world.
Chevrolet Corvettes arrive in Carlisle on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car. The weekend draws Corvettes from all eras and fans from around the world.
Chevrolet Corvettes arrive in Carlisle on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car. The weekend draws Corvettes from all eras and fans from around the world.
Chevrolet Corvettes arrive in Carlisle on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car. The weekend draws Corvettes from all eras and fans from around the world.
Teri Rose of Greenville, PA, helps clean a 2003 twin turbo Corvette owned by Rex Swartzbeck at the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, as the Corvettes at Carlisle kicks off. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car. The weekend draws Corvettes from all eras and fans from around the world.
Chevrolet Corvettes fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning as the Corvettes at Carlisle kicks off.
Chevrolet Corvettes fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, as the Corvettes at Carlisle kicks off. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car. The weekend draws Corvettes from all eras and fans from around the world.
Chevrolet Corvettes fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, as the Corvettes at Carlisle kicks off. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car. The weekend draws Corvettes from all eras and fans from around the world.
Chevrolet Corvettes fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning.
Chevrolet Corvettes arrive in Carlisle on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car. The weekend draws Corvettes from all eras and fans from around the world.
Chevrolet Corvettes fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning.
Norm Wood of Manchester, New Hampshire, details his 2020 HTC C8 Corvette at the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning.
Joe Michalik of Massachuettes cleans up his 2019 ZR1 Corvette at the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning.
Chevrolet Corvettes fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds Thursday morning as the Corvettes at Carlisle car show kicks off. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car, which ends with the Downtown Carlisle Association's Corvettes Parade, Park Party Saturday night.
Chevrolet Corvettes fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, as the Corvettes at Carlisle kicks off. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car. The weekend draws Corvettes from all eras and fans from around the world.
Chevrolet Corvettes fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, as the Corvettes at Carlisle kicks off. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Corvettes at Carlisle, an annual celebration of America's classic sports car. The weekend draws Corvettes from all eras and fans from around the world.
Chevrolet Corvettes fill the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Thursday morning as the Corvettes at Carlisle kicks off.
