The anticipated start of construction on a new roundabout in Carlisle means changes for popular Carlisle events like the Carlisle Ford Nationals and Corvettes at Carlisle parades.

A Downtown Carlisle Association Facebook post announced a new route for the two parades Tuesday.

The Ford Parade Park and Party is scheduled for June 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the Corvette Parade Park and Part will be held August 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Staging for the events will take place at the Carlisle Expo Center on K Street and vehicles will travel south on Pitt Street before turning left and right onto High Street, the post said. Cars that turn left will go to the Square where they can either continue straight on High Street or turn right or left on Hanover Street.

"This route, while different from the standard path into downtown, gives even more of the Carlisle community a chance to see wheels in motion and gives those along High Street and North Hanover Street a chance to enjoy the festivities from a whole new angle," Downtown Carlisle Association officials said on Facebook.

The construction serves as a two-year project that will include the installation of a five-point roundabout at North Hanover Street, West and East Penn streets and Fairground Avenue, the realignment of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street as well as other street improvements.

It comes as part of the greater Carlisle Connectivity Project, which consists of three phases to redevelop three vacant industrial sites: Carlisle Tire and Wheel, Masland/IAC and AMP Carlisle.

The first two phases, which included the installation of roundabouts at B Street and Fairground Avenue and B Street and College Street, among other street improvements are essentially complete.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said in March that the borough intends to open bids for construction on the project this summer.

