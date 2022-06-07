Upcoming Carlisle Pride Week events prepare borough for celebration

"Celebratory" and "festive" are two words Joe Shane used to describe the atmosphere of the upcoming Carlisle Pride Week.

From June 11 to 19, local businesses and organizations (including Miss Ruth's Time Bomb, Carlisle Creative Vibes and the YWCA) will host events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Shane, a member of what he referred to as the "grassroots committee" that organized Carlisle Pride Week, said this will be the borough's second celebration of the event.

The first occurred in 2019, and afterward, the Carlisle Pride Week committee began planning and organizing events for the following year.

"Obviously none of those came to pass with the pandemic, so we kept all of our notes from three years ago and came back and revisited those, then we had new people on the committee from the YWCA and from local businesses that had new ideas," Shane said. "We were able to, if you will, combine the old and the new."

"Old" events from Carlisle Pride Week in 2019 that will return include the Carlisle Pride Proclamation at Borough Hall (53 W. South St.) and Rainbow Happy Hour at Market Cross Pub.

"The kickoff at the borough hall is always outstanding, because the local support for this is tremendous," Shane said.

The week will include a slew of new events as well, such as the Rainbow Run and Fun Walk hosted by Appalachian Running Company, a showing of the movie "Pride" at the YWCA, a Safety Skills for LGBTQ+ Folks workshop and a Carlisle Pride Drag Queen Show with Ariel Versace of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Shane said he helped organize another event that will debut this year: Family Storytime with Drag Royalty at the Bosler Memorial Library.

The events of Carlisle Pride Week come as a part of Pride Month, celebrated in June.

"I think it’s important for the community to understand that this is a monthlong international celebration and this is Carlisle partaking in something that is done across the globe," Shane said.

More information about Carlisle Pride Week as well as a full schedule of events are available online at carlislepride.com or on Facebook at Carlisle Pride.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

