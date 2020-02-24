You are the owner of this article.
Upcoming arts program will honor those buried at Lincoln Cemetery in Carlisle
Carlisle

Upcoming arts program will honor those buried at Lincoln Cemetery in Carlisle

Lincoln Cemetery

The Jordan family headstone is the only remaining headstone at the former Lincoln Cemetery on North Pitt Street in Carlisle. The marker to the right of the headstone lists the names of some of those who remain buried there.

 Tammie Gitt

The Cumberland County Historical Society was awarded a $2,000 grant to support an art project to commemorate the Lincoln Cemetery on the corner of North Pitt and East Penn streets in Carlisle.

The project brings together descendants of those buried at the cemetery with CCHS, Carlisle Borough, community members and Hope Station, said Lindsay Varner, CCHS community outreach director.

The goal is to recognize the full history of the cemetery through the creation of tiled murals that will be displayed at the site and unveiled at a Memorial Day event, Varner said. She added the project was launched in mid-February with students from Hope Station designing one of the murals.

Project organizers are encouraging community members to write the names of all known burials at Lincoln Cemetery on strips of fabric that will be tied to the fence around the cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend. Anyone wishing to write a name can visit the CCHS table at the Black Cultural Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hope Station.

Helping with the technical aspects of the project are the Carlisle Tool Library and Create-A-Palooza. In conjunction with the art project, CCHS is developing a web project to connect descendants with their ancestors, Varner said. The project is being done in stages that will result in a history of the cemetery from its early days to present time.

To aid in the project, CCHS is gathering documents, images and stories to post online to help highlight the history. Those with material on the cemetery can contact Varner at 717-249-7610, ext. 111, so that arrangements could be made.

Early records note a segregated African-American cemetery on the site by 1805. Lincoln Cemetery was condemned a century later when Union Cemetery opened. From 1905 on, Lincoln Cemetery was closed for burials and over time, a lack of an owner led to the deterioration of the site. In 1968, Carlisle Borough took ownership of the cemetery and, by 1974, all the headstones were removed and Memorial Park was opened.

“Working with local history, it’s a question of how many generations until something is forgotten,” said Cara Curtis, CCHS archives and library director. “Lincoln Cemetery is hallowed ground. Several hundred members of our community including over 40 veterans are buried in Lincoln Cemetery. Cemeteries tie us to our ancestors and are a reminder of those who came before us.”

The $2,000 grant was awarded by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council to the PA Community Heart & Soul Communities to support art projects and activities that highlight creative assets of the local community. The Greater Carlisle Heart & Soul Initiative was administered by CCHS from 2016 to 2019, during which time it identified what people valued in the community.

One outcome was the recognition that the historical narrative of Cumberland County was not inclusive of all people’s history, said Varner, the former project director of the Greater Carlisle Heart & Soul Initiative. “As we gathered stories from across the community, it became clear that individuals felt the current history of the region did not represent everyone’s history.”

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council is a federal-state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities operating under a grant from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

