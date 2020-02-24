Upcoming arts program will honor those buried at Lincoln Cemetery in Carlisle

The Cumberland County Historical Society was awarded a $2,000 grant to support an art project to commemorate the Lincoln Cemetery on the corner of North Pitt and East Penn streets in Carlisle.

The project brings together descendants of those buried at the cemetery with CCHS, Carlisle Borough, community members and Hope Station, said Lindsay Varner, CCHS community outreach director.

The goal is to recognize the full history of the cemetery through the creation of tiled murals that will be displayed at the site and unveiled at a Memorial Day event, Varner said. She added the project was launched in mid-February with students from Hope Station designing one of the murals.

Project organizers are encouraging community members to write the names of all known burials at Lincoln Cemetery on strips of fabric that will be tied to the fence around the cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend. Anyone wishing to write a name can visit the CCHS table at the Black Cultural Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hope Station.