Unity festival at Carlisle's Memorial Park focuses on families, minority-owned businesses

In addition to a variety of food and business merchandise, organizers plan to showcase musical entertainment, free games and several giveaways. Attendees will also have a chance to show off their creativity in a pumpkin painting contest. Representatives from Sadler Health Center will also be on hand to provide COVID-19 vaccines, screenings and other health-related information.

At a neighborhood meeting in July, residents asked for more programming to be featured at the park and in the neighborhood. The Unity in the Community Festival is one such event that the organizers hope will bring families from the Carlisle region to the park for a day of unity and family fun.

“Having the festival at Memorial Park is itself meaningful," Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said. "Although the memorial and remnants of the cemetery at the park continue to be a reminder of our past wrongs, an event like this where the community can support these business owners is important, particularly in the midst of a pandemic and economic downturn that has been especially detrimental to communities of color."