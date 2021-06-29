Unity Day event planned in Carlisle

Carlisle Bridge Builders will hold a Unity Day event at Memorial Park on West Penn Street from noon to 3 p.m. on July 24.

The event aims to foster unity, harmony, peace and equality and build relationships and trust among races, nationalities, genders, economic statuses, denominational lines and sexual preferences.

Carlisle Bridge Builders is a faith-based group formed in 2020 to bring people together to build a better Carlisle through networking and social action. The group meets monthly and discusses how to address challenges facing the community, such as COVID-19, food and housing insecurity and race relations.

In February, the group held a food distribution event and provided 500 bags of bread, milk and eggs to those in need.

“With Unity Day, our prayer is that the Carlisle Community would stand in solidarity against oppression of any kind,” Rev. Ivy Berry said. “The Carlisle Bridge Builders want all people to be valued and given equal opportunity, resources and treatment.”

Unity Day will feature several speakers, including local elected officials, public servants and faith leaders. The event will also feature an open mic period facilitated by Christian Perry.