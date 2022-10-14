United Way's Day of Caring connects veteran volunteers for communal cause

At 88 years old, Margie Akin spent her Friday morning lifting boards and sheets of wood at a building near New Life Community Church in Carlisle.

Representing the Unitarian Universalists of the Cumberland Valley, Akin was joined by dozens of other volunteers donning purple "Live United" shirts from a variety of local businesses who came out for United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County's Day of Caring Friday morning.

The day began at 8 a.m. with breakfast and a kickoff in Allison Hall at Dickinson College before approximately 360 volunteers dispersed to 40 local worksites for the day. Volunteers then regrouped at LeTort Park around noon to conclude the event with lunch.

Jason Maddux, United Way's community impact director, said the annual event saw 125 more volunteers than last year.

"Every volunteer means one more thing done in the community," he said.

But neither Akin nor Unitarian Universalists were new to the event.

"We’ve done this several years in a row for the Day of Caring," she said. "We have a lovely large group of people who love to come out and do this, so what brings us here is this was our assignment. They had a lot of different jobs around the area and this was the assignment that we got."

She said the volunteers at her site were tasked with getting the building behind the church in order. The work included moving stacks of wood, sweeping, disposing of unusable items and more.

In previous years, Akin has spent Day of Caring washing windows in schools and moving furniture. To her, the biggest difference with this year's assignment was that it required much more physical labor than what's she's done in years past.

"I thank goodness still have the energy to do what I do, so why not put it to good use?" Akin said.

It's the camaraderie that keeps her coming out to volunteer for Day of Caring.

"I love the people," Akin said. "I don’t have to know them to love them, but I know a lot of people that I work with year after year."

New Life Community Church in Carlisle saw approximately 50 volunteers on Day of Caring; some worked to clean out the building behind the church while others worked on projects inside the church itself.

"We here at New Life are completely volunteer-based, organized and ran," said Halley Sweitzer, who serves as the assistant to New Life's senior pastor. "There is nothing we could do without the volunteers we have in the community and the community partners that we have and the people that are willing to step in. We couldn’t function without them."

She said the church began leasing the nearby building from an anonymous donor last week and it hopes to utilize it for furniture and bicycle ministries, as well as other projects down the road. Inside work included painting bathrooms and stairwells.

Gary Seiber with Strickler Agency Inc. spent the morning picking up pots along downtown Carlisle to prepare for the next season.

Like Akin, Seiber has participated in Day of Caring before with projects such as cleaning LeTort Park and the railroad tracks behind Carlisle's police station.

"In prior years we have not been in town so that’s kind of a unique experience walking the streets and just getting to see the different people and so forth and chat with them and also go into the business owners and talk to them every now and then," he said.

Tanya Wehr, who also works with Strickler Agency Inc., found herself in downtown Carlisle as well, weeding tree wells and picking up trash.

This was her second time participating in Day of Caring.

"The other time we were doing some different things in a park, we were painting a bridge and just doing some general cleanup. But this time we have a few more new employees so it was definitely a greater team effort," Wehr said.

To her Day of Caring puts the "unity" in community.

"Today is just showing the community that we as employees from different businesses come and really do care," Wehr said. "We do want to see our community vibrant and clean and just to give back."

It's a sentiment Akin seemed to share.

"There’s a wonderful something that it does when you get people all together working for your community all wearing the same shirt, all with the same enthusiasm," she said. "There isn’t anything better."