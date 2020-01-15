The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County raised $1,470,433 in its 2019 campaign, surpassing its goal of $1.455 million.
The results were announced at a Wednesday morning event celebration held at The Meeting House in South Middleton Township.
Lucy Zander, executive director of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, said campaign directors Mindy Loftus and Reed VanDerlyke "put their hearts and souls into the campaign," which resulted in a number of new donors.
"We were able to bring in additional dollars - new dollars - that we haven't had in previous campaigns, and truly is the difference between what we could announce last year at this time to today," Zander said.
Some of those new donors came to the United Way through its focus on the ALICE report. ALICE is an acronym for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
Released in 2019 by the United Way of Pennsylvania, the report tells the story of community members who are going to work but still struggling. The report used standardized methodology to assess the cost of living in each county and provides a comprehensive measure of financial hardship, according to the United Way’s ALICE website.
"We were able to talk to them about what was contained in the ALICE report and, in turn, they made contributions," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Zander also credited increased corporate giving for attaining the goal, pointing to Allen Distribution, which "has always been a tremendous supporter" and this year brought in more than it had in the past with a total donation of $121,512.
This was also the first year that the United Way held its own campaign fundraiser in the "Bowl for the Goal." The October event at Midway Bowl raised more than $13,000.
In another fundraising first, the United Way launched its first social media campaign in which people posted photos of themselves wearing "Live United" t-shirts with the hashtag #UWCarlisleBeTheChange and #OrrstownCares. For each post, Orrstown Bank would make a donation to the United Way.
At the celebration, Jeff Gayman of Orrstown Bank presented a $10,000 check to the United Way as a result of social media effort.
Having reached its goal, the United Way is now looking ahead to the work it will undertake to put those funds to use in its 25 partner agencies.
"We never relax," Zander said.