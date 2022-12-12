United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County seeks applicants, donations for heating assistance program

As the first official day of winter draws nearer and the season makes itself at home in the area, the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County's heating assistance program is in full swing.

For the program, the nonprofit organization is seeking residents from the community in need of assistance, as well as financial support.

United Way's heating assistance program opened Nov. 1 and continues until funds are depleted, United Way said.

It provides funds for residents of Carlisle, Boiling Springs, Mount Holly Springs, Gardners, New Kindstown, Newville and Plainfield whose gross househould income does not exceed 200% of the poverty level, according to the organization. This amounts to the following:

$27,180 (1 person)

$36,620 (2 people)

$46,060 (3 people)

$55,500 (4 people)

$64,940 (5 people)

$74,830 (6 people)

$83,820 (7 people)

$93,260 (8 people)

Applicants are required to heat their home with oil, kerosene, propane or wood pallets. Electric bills are not included in the United Way's program, the organization said. Additionally, United Way does not pay for previous balances; it only covers new deliveries, and applicants must not have an outstanding bill with vendors to qualify for the program.

The United Way said individuals and families who qualify for the Low Income Heat Assistance Program (LIHEAP) must exhaust those benefits before applying the United Way's heating assistance program. Guidelines for LIHEAP are 150% of the Federal Poverty Level while United Way's program is based on 200%, the organization said.

Applications are also required to provide proper documentation, including proof of income, identification, an invoice or bill from the heating vendor and proof of having applied for LIHEAP.

Funds for the program go directly from United Way to the vendor, the news release said.

The application for United Way's program along with a complete list of eligibility guidelines can be found online at United Way's website.

To donate to the program, checks can be mailed to 145 S. Hanover St. in Carlisle. They can be made out to United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland and donors can write "Heating Assistance Program" in the memo line.

United Way's program has distributed tens of thousands of dollars through the program over the past decade and Community Impact Director Jason Maddux said that with heating costs at an all time high, the need is greater than ever before.

"Having a roof over one’s head is a blessing, but for many families, the costs to heat that home could be approaching twice as much as it did just a few short years ago," Maddux said. "With those on a tight budget, there just isn’t much wiggle room when the costs keep going up."

Maddux can be reached at 717-243-4805 or via email at jason@uwcarlisle with questions or to acquire an application for the program.

