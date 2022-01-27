United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County fundraising campaign surpasses goal

Applause erupted in the Carlisle United Methodist Church Thursday morning as the numbers $1,478,216 appeared on the screen, confirming that the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County fundraising campaign exceeded its 2021 campaign goal.

The total was announced at the United Way 2021 Campaign Celebration event at the church at 333 S. Spring Garden St., in Carlisle. The event featured a coffee and networking session at 7:30 a.m. followed by a ceremony from 8 to 9 a.m. The purpose of the ceremony was to thank sponsors and announce the total of current and expected pledges raised by last year's campaign, a total that surpassed the goal of $1.448 million set in September by over $30,000.

United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting people and resources in the community. According to a United Way news release, donations from last year's campaign will be used for 35 local programs from 23 nonprofit agencies.

"In addition to funding programs, the United Way provides heating assistance, pre-K and school-age educational scholarships, discounted medical prescription cards and the Success By 6 initiative," the nonprofit said.

The 2021 campaign was headed by co-chairs Chris Farrands of Cohick & Associates and Lisa Thomas of DeRock Electric Co.

"We’re truly amazed and inspired by the way everyone comes together to support this campaign," Thomas said at the event.

Thursday's ceremony featured a variety of the campaign's sponsors, and included the presentation of awards to companies and organizations who helped United Way meet their goal.

United Way recognized the following companies and organizations with the Campaign Award of Excellence for raising $50,000 or more toward the 2021 campaign:

Carlisle Area School District

Allen Distribution

Tuckey Cos.

Martson Law Offices

Rahal Family Foundation

United Way also presented Division Chairmen Awards to:

UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle

Rahal Family Foundation

Tuckey Cos.

Bartoli Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley

Carlisle Area School District

Mountz Jewelers

GET Leasing

Allen Distribution

Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Co.

Martson Law Offices

The ceremony also featured companies who earned platinum, gold, silver, bronze or copper awards based on the amount they donated to United Way's campaign.

Thomas said it didn't matter the amount of any donation, big or small, saying that every contribution made a difference.

“Thank you to each company and donor who contributed a gift during their company campaigns and who answered the call,” Farrands said.

Lucy Zander, executive director of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, said in a news release that she was proud of the way the community continues to unite, especially considering the challenges that have come up the past several months.

"We are humbled and overwhelmed by the dedicated volunteers, community-minded businesses, and generous individual donors from all walks of life who give generously to support critical programs," Zander said. "We see first-hand the value of these programs as participants work toward a life of self-sufficiency.”

While the event featured serious gratitude, it also contained a humorous undertone, aided by the performance of the Carlisle High School improvised comedy group Wingin' It. Students performed games that required them to think off the top of their heads and kept the audience laughing during the celebration.

Along with the announcement of last year's campaign total came the announcement of next year's United Way campaign co-chairs: Dave Park of Martson Law Offices and Ellie Park of Deloitte.

“You’ve left some pretty big shoes to fill," Dave Park said of Farrands and Thomas. "But we look forward to taking on the challenge.”

Anyone interested in donating to United Way's fundraising campaign can call 717-243-4805 or donate online at https://uwcarlisle.org/donate.

