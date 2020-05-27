United Way, Dickinson College cope with the loss of U-Turn sale

“I think it will be a roomful versus three tractor trailers full,” Lyons said.

Last year, the college donated 22 tons of items to the U-Turn sale.

“There’s already so many losses of revenue, and this is another chunk that we’re unable to provide this year to help those community organizations in need,” she said. “It’s hard to watch the waste pile up. It’s hard to watch the few people on campus work so hard to do their best and still know that these community organizations aren’t getting the money.”

Financial loss

A longtime advocate of the United Way, Dottie Warner, Dickinson College’s director of event planning at the Holland Union Building, is normally in charge of arranging for people in her department to drive the trucks as volunteers loaded the donated items. By now, those trucks would have left the campus and items would now be in the process of being sorted and organized.

“U-Turn was always a win-win for everybody. We didn’t have to send things to the landfill or try to get rid of things. People in town got great deals on things that the students didn’t have to take home. United Way got the profit,” Warner said.