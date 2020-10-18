Two transported to hospital after plane crash at Carlisle Airport Sunday

Two people were transported to the hospital via Life Lion after a plane crash at the Carlisle Airport Sunday afternoon, according to Ron Hamilton, emergency services administrator for South Middleton Township.

Reports from the scene indicate the plane was nose down off the runway in the wooded section of the airport. Union Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Matt Hinken, who had command of the scene, said the crash is still under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Hinken said the crash was reported both to NTSB and FAA.

Hinken said emergency crews were dispatched at 2:29 p.m. to the airport in South Middleton Township, and there were two injured people in the plane, though he did not know the severity of the injuries.

One Life Lion helicopter was already at Carlisle Airport and transported one person. Hinken said another Life Lion helicopter was called in from another station, and that arrived shortly after the other's departure to transport the second injured person.

