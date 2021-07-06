Two new stop signs proposed in Carlisle neighborhood

Two stop signs may be added to streets in a development off of Walnut Bottom Road near Interstate 81 in Carlisle.

The borough council last week authorized its solicitor to draft and advertise an ordinance that would place four-way stop signs at the intersection of Sadler Drive and Biddle Drive and at the intersection of Dickinson Drive and Bosler Drive.

While supporting the ordinance to place the stop signs, councilor Brenda Landis suggested there are other ways to approach traffic calming such as roundabouts and “S” curves.

“There’s lots of other opportunities for us to look at how we want to shape our urban roadways that are accommodating for all folks,” she said.

Mayor Tim Scott said the borough staff has suggested reducing the radius of the intersections when the streets are scheduled for repaving within the next few years.

