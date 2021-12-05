Two classic Carlisle restaurants come together as George's Pizza buys Scalles and plans to close downtown location

Neither Todd nor Wayne Meals expected Thursday or Friday to be as busy as it was at their landmark Carlisle restaurant.

Wayne said Scalles started getting busy about 4:30 p.m. Thursday and continued to be busier than usual through lunch on Friday.

“There was no end to it. It just now settled down,” he said at midafternoon Friday.

The reason? Earlier in the day Thursday, word started to spread on social media that Scalles had been sold to the owners of George’s Pizza. That evening, Scalles confirmed the news with a post of its own on Facebook.

Scalles, at York Road and East High Street in Carlisle, is expected to close on Dec. 18 and reopen on Jan. 4 as “George’s @ Scalles.”

George’s Pizza will close its downtown location so the two restaurants with a combined 104 years of service can converge on a single site, said George’s owner Ernie Merisotis. The timeline for the closure is uncertain though as there are hundreds of questions that are being worked out.

Merisotis said it’s the right move for George’s as it looks to expand its business.

“Scalles has great food and George’s has great food and you add in the dining that they have that we don’t have,” Merisotis said.

Todd said the liquor license for the restaurant is being sold separately from the restaurant and that the Meals family retains ownership of the building under a lease with an option to purchase.

But locals with a hankering for a blockbuster, sub or one of Scalles’ signature soups won’t go without. The plan is to keep the Scalles menu and integrate the pizza, calzones, stromboli and more from George’s.

“You can still get the same things — except for alcohol — that is on the Scalles menu,” Merisotis said.

Todd said he would stay on “to make sure the Scalles food gets made right,” and Wayne, 82, plans to stick around as well.

“Keeping it the same is going to be important to keep the business going strong,” Wayne said. “If you switch that up much, you risk losing a lot of the clientele.”

Wayne said that as time goes on the new owners may adjust the menu based on what sells, and, as a restaurant owner, he knows all about evolving menus.

Scalles history

When Harrisburg Radio Lab vacated its location on the Harrisburg Pike across from the Army War College, Wayne rented the space to start a restaurant next door to his wife’s beauty shop. That was in 1980.

Wayne said the name of the restaurant came from the original idea to have people build their own subs. The subs would be placed on a scale and the customer would pay based on that weight. Wayne visited a sub shop in New York based on the same premise, but learned there were problems with people building subs that ended up being too heavy — and more costly. That shop had abandoned the plan and Wayne did the same.

“We backed away from that and just went with subs and salads and soup,” he said.

The menu expanded over the years. A customer would make a suggestion that sounded good or a salesperson would mention a new item and Wayne would consider it, sometimes adding it to the menu.

In 1983, Wayne bought the old warehouse where the restaurant is located now. Built between 1867-1870 by a partner with Carlisle Iron Works, the building was used for grain storage until 1946 when J.P. Bixler & Sons bought it and used it for storage. In 1973, the building was renovated and converted into a retail store for wood stoves.

For seven years, other businesses including a sportswear store, a teen night club and office supply store, operated out of the location. In 1990, the Meals family opened Scalles Restaurant at the warehouse. Wayne said the family operated both the York Road and Harrisburg Pike locations until 1995 when the original shop closed.

The warehouse restaurant pays homage to the history of the location with its décor that includes old maps integrated into the table tops.

George’s history

World War II veteran George Merisotis moved to Carlisle in 1958 from Derry, New Hampshire, at the urging of Ernest Reisinger, a Carlisle businessman and former Navy friend.

George bought the Kruger Dairy store in a deal sealed with a handshake. He lived in a small room at the back of the store with a cot, a light and a Bible as his only possessions.

The interior of the shop has changed over the years from Bible verses on tile walls and George’s “office” in a back booth to the hundreds of donated pictures of Carlisle residents from different decades that fill the walls now.

Merisotis said those photos will not be discarded, but they may be put in storage for a time while he figures out what he wants to do with them.

For now, though, the emphasis is on creating the best of both worlds in bringing together two storied Carlisle businesses.

