Turkey Time: Carlisle Family YMCA preps for annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot race

The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day in Carlisle. Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in the 5K run/walk.
Jason Malmont
A sprinkle of string lights and lamppost decorations coupled with Tuesday's snowfall may have ushered in Carlisle's holiday season, but the Carlisle Family YMCA is ensuring that Thanksgiving won't be forgotten.
The organization will host its
21st annual Turkey Trot 5k race Nov. 24 for runners and walkers of all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and participants can pick up their packets (including their running bibs) at the YMCA from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to Nov. 23 or from 6:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. Nov. 24.
Participants will start and finish the race at the Carlisle Family YMCA at 311 S. West St.
Registration is available online at the organization's website, and participants can sign up through 8 a.m. on the day of the race.
Jay Cattron, Health and Wellness/Membership director at the YMCA, said 2,148 people had registered as of Tuesday morning, and the YMCA said as many as 3,117 runners and walkers have participated in the past.
The organization offers prizes for runners categories, and two Golden Fork awards will also be available, awarded to the Business/Company division and Family & Friends division with the most participants. A prize will also go out to the team with the most creative name, selected by YCMA staff.
Cattron said the Thanksgiving Day 5k will also offer activities for children including a balloon artist from Strouse Entertainment as well as caricatures by Louis Weiss.
The event will happen rain or shine, though the YMCA said the Turkey Trot could be canceled under extreme weather conditions, in which case entry fees would be viewed as a charitable donation.
Runners and walkers will also have the opportunity to participate in the event virtually. This would allow them to run 1 mile, a 5k or a 10k. Virtual event participants can upload their times at the YMCA's race website any time from Nov. 20 through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 24, following the steps in their confirmation email after they register for the race.
During packet pick up and on race day, the YMCA will accept donated items for a variety of nonprofit organization's including Project SHARE's Feed the Hungry program, the
More Foundation Group which utilizes tennis shoes to plant trees, Lions Club International recycling of used eyeglasses and Toys for Tots.
To Cattron, the partnerships highlight the community-orientation of the race.
It also offers a focus on families and traditions, with some people participating in all 20 Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trots, he said.
Cattron's favorite part of the day takes place in the moments before the race begins as participants flood the YMCA parking lot to listen for the sound of the horn.
"It makes all the time, effort and long hours worth it knowing they are here to support our race, our Y, and our community," he said.
Photos: The 2021 Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot
Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in Carlisle Family YMCA's Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA's Turkey Trot was held in Carlisle on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in the Turkey Trot in Carlisle on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA's Turkey Trot on Thursday drew hundreds of runners and walkers.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday in Carlisle. Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in the 5K run/walk.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in the Carlisle Family YMCA's Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday in Carlisle. Hundreds of runners and walkers participated.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA's Turkey Trot returned on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Fiona Gordon, dressed as a green bean casserole, front, and her sister Shirley Harris, dressed as cranberries, cheer on their family members at the Carlisle Family YMCA during the annual Turkey Trot in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Miller family dressed as Thanksgiving dinner for the Carlisle Family YMCA's annual Turkey Trot on Thursday in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday in Carlisle. Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in the 5K run/walk.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday. Hundreds of runners and walkers participated.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Alan Rishel of Carlisle dressed as a turkey as he particpated in the Carlisle Family YMCA annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Carlisle Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot on Thursday in Carlisle. Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in the 5K run/walk.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in the Carlisle Family YMCA's Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!