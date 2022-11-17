Turkey Time: Carlisle Family YMCA preps for annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot race

A sprinkle of string lights and lamppost decorations coupled with Tuesday's snowfall may have ushered in Carlisle's holiday season, but the Carlisle Family YMCA is ensuring that Thanksgiving won't be forgotten.

The organization will host its 21st annual Turkey Trot 5k race Nov. 24 for runners and walkers of all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and participants can pick up their packets (including their running bibs) at the YMCA from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to Nov. 23 or from 6:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. Nov. 24.

Participants will start and finish the race at the Carlisle Family YMCA at 311 S. West St.

Registration is available online at the organization's website, and participants can sign up through 8 a.m. on the day of the race.

Jay Cattron, Health and Wellness/Membership director at the YMCA, said 2,148 people had registered as of Tuesday morning, and the YMCA said as many as 3,117 runners and walkers have participated in the past.

The organization offers prizes for runners categories, and two Golden Fork awards will also be available, awarded to the Business/Company division and Family & Friends division with the most participants. A prize will also go out to the team with the most creative name, selected by YCMA staff.

Cattron said the Thanksgiving Day 5k will also offer activities for children including a balloon artist from Strouse Entertainment as well as caricatures by Louis Weiss.

The event will happen rain or shine, though the YMCA said the Turkey Trot could be canceled under extreme weather conditions, in which case entry fees would be viewed as a charitable donation.

Runners and walkers will also have the opportunity to participate in the event virtually. This would allow them to run 1 mile, a 5k or a 10k. Virtual event participants can upload their times at the YMCA's race website any time from Nov. 20 through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 24, following the steps in their confirmation email after they register for the race.

During packet pick up and on race day, the YMCA will accept donated items for a variety of nonprofit organization's including Project SHARE's Feed the Hungry program, the More Foundation Group which utilizes tennis shoes to plant trees, Lions Club International recycling of used eyeglasses and Toys for Tots.

To Cattron, the partnerships highlight the community-orientation of the race.

It also offers a focus on families and traditions, with some people participating in all 20 Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trots, he said.

Cattron's favorite part of the day takes place in the moments before the race begins as participants flood the YMCA parking lot to listen for the sound of the horn.

"It makes all the time, effort and long hours worth it knowing they are here to support our race, our Y, and our community," he said.