Tuesday event in Carlisle to explore potential creation of group to respond to bias incidents

The group Not In Our Town was formed to provide education and preventive outreach in March 2019. Since then, it has held two anti-racism workshops.

The group also realized when the KKK came to town that there’s no central point person or response team prepared to take action when incidents occur.

Sonya Browne, who is also a member of Moving Circles, said the community was able to come together to offer an alternative, high-profile event when the KKK rallied at the Old Courthouse in 2000, but it took a lot of phone calls and scrambling. A group like the Community Responders Network would be prepared to act quickly.

“If you have a group already established, then they just know — something has happened, let’s come together,” she said.

Contrast that to what happened when the leaflets appeared, she said. There was scattered information, and no one knew if they are getting the right information. Some people were trying to keep it off social media and others were saying they wouldn’t believe it happened unless they saw it.

“People need to have the truth so they can react appropriately,” Browne said.

It’s important to have an “immediate, direct and positive” alternative response to any hate-related incident, Berry said.