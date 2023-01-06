Truth and Reconciliation: Commission's report breaks down recommendations for Carlisle Borough Council

Carlisle Borough Council is set to consider recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the coming weeks.

The commission, which was established in 2021, expired Dec. 31 and made recommendations that included the possible establishment of a committee to continue its work.

Created to investigate systemic racism and recommend actions to aid in the promotion of equity and racial justice, the commission presented its report at the council’s Wednesday night workshop meeting.

While the full report is available online on the borough’s website, here’s a look at each of the seven themes included in the report with a few of the recommendations under each topic:

Law enforcement

The commission’s first area of academic and locally sourced research centered around law enforcement, with recommendations made regarding the Carlisle Police Department.

“The Carlisle Police Department is disproportionately male and white,” the report said. “This is a problem. The problem does not lie in a wrongheaded suspicion that white, male officers are more likely to arrest or target racial minorities or others. Academic research shows little evidence that making police forces more racially diverse changes patterns of arrest. Even so, a more representative police force may foster greater trust between the police force and the community, particularly the youth. Correspondingly, an unrepresentative police force may seem alienating to certain community members.”

Commissioners recommended that the borough provide scholarships for individuals, women and racial minorities in particular, to attend the police academy in exchange for several years of service to the department.

The report said Equal Protection considerations prevent the borough from making such an opportunity exclusive to women and racial minorities and that people tasked with selecting scholarship recipients should place special emphasis on how applicants could contribute to foster trust and enhance relationships in the community.

Fostering a greater trust between the borough’s police force and the community seemed to be a common goal in the commission’s law enforcement recommendations.

Other recommendations included providing a financial incentive for officers to live in the borough and requiring patrol decisions to be made based on reviewable, quantitative data to prevent “over-policing” in some areas that could impact trust.

Arts and public education

Community engagement served as one of the commission’s primary charges and became visible through presence at borough events as well as the creation of “Thinking About Race Thursdays,” designed for the commission to hear the stories of people who have been impacted by systemic racism.

However, after about two years of operation, commissioners described engagement as “particularly elusive” and said in the report that target voices have not been heard or represented.

“In retrospect, commissioners accepted that a new, unproven body asking its most vulnerable population to share difficult stories so publicly was a monumental ask,” the report said, adding that through the events, the commission became aware of a desire from the nonminority community to better engage in topics related to race and discrimination.

This conclusion prompted the commission to make recommendations on the arts and public education in the community.

These included an increase in Black and Brown representation at community activities like the borough’s Summer Artist Series and holiday events and partnerships with existing organizations to create educational opportunities in the community. Another recommendation suggested the borough fund a project at the Cumberland County Historical Society to compile an anthology of Black burial grounds and properties of historical distinction, the report said.

Housing and neighborhood vibrancy

One of the goals outlined in the report’s recommendations regarding Carlisle’s housing and neighborhood vibrancy is the creation of aesthetically pleasing and quality spaces regardless of the address, and correcting uneven distribution of resources in neighborhoods.

The report said Carlisle’s railroad tracks are widely recognized as a dividing line in the community and that the phrase “wrong side of the tracks” reflects racially coded misconceptions held by certain community members with the perception that those living in these areas are “less deserving of equitable opportunities and housing.”

Recommendations include working with the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, specifically on the formation of a partnership to increase beautification efforts in housing from North Street to the Expo Center on K Street in Carlisle and the creation or encouraged participation in programs that offer resources like home ownership assistance. Tree planting along the borough’s new sidewalk extenders was also recommended.

The commission also suggested financial incentives for homeowners and landlords in the borough who complete trainings about diversity and bias and rent to diverse populations while maintaining occupancy expectations, the report said.

Public health

The commissioners’ report to the council said the recent COVID-19 pandemic exposed and reinforced racial and economic inequities in health care.

“Black and other minority Americans are already more susceptible to preexisting conditions, like diabetes and asthma, than their white counterparts,” the report said. “In fact, the CDC acknowledges racism as a barrier to health equity, noting, among other things, that the average life expectancy for Black/African Americans is four years lower than that of white Americans.”

While health data specific to the Carlisle area is not widely available, the report reflected commissioners’ desire for the borough to develop relationships with existing organizations like Sadler Health, Partnership for Better Health, and UPMC to address public health and gather further data on the topic.

Recommendations include the promotion of Health Hearing events organized to mirror town hall meetings, but designed to allow borough residents to discuss their health-related concerns and the borough and promoting first aid and CPR training.

The report also suggested the launch of a borough-sponsored “Community Reads” book club program about topics related to health.

Business and commerce

Like many of the other categories, recommendations included in the report’s segment about business and commerce focused on cooperation between the borough and existing entities such as the Employment Skills Center and the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce.

This portion addressed the status of unemployment in Cumberland County, and both organizations aided the commission in identifying discrimination, mentoring and education and training shortfalls among other challenges to racial equity and access to resources for local business and commerce.

One recommendation under this topic called for the collection and curation of relevant quantitative data (including information about Black and other minority-owned businesses in the Carlisle Area), mayor’s office, borough council, and other borough and county officials.

Others suggested that job and business education outreach to individuals (particularly youths) from the Black community be enhanced, incentivized and strengthened using existing resources in the community and region. This recommendation mentioned the possibility of the borough’s use of Outside Agency Funding to expand the Success Academy for Women and Girls to include men and boys. The report cited a need for funding as the organization’s reason for focusing the program on women and girls.

Another recommendation outlined the possibility of creating a seasonal youth intern program with borough departments like finance, parks and recreation and public works, a suggestion that could lead to full-time employment with the borough or county, the report said.

Indigenous relations

Woven throughout the report in addition to its own section were recommendations regarding Indigenous relations.

These addressed what the report referred to as the “grave harms caused by the Carlisle Indian Industrial School and its legacy” and recommendations included collaboration with the U.S. Army War College to remove repatriation barriers and borough support for Indigenous language revitalization efforts.

Also included in these recommendations is a call for research, consultation and collaboration toward LandBack actions, or the “restoration of lands and water showcase projects or compensation toward language revitalization targeted to descendent families and nations of Carlisle Indian School,” the report said.

Looking ahead the commission suggested the council establish a committee devoted to Indigenous relations.

Future of this work

The report concluded with a series of suggestions commissioners offered to continue the work now that the commission itself has dissolved, including the appointment of a chief diversity officer and establishment of a standing committee, an effort that Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz supported.

“Obviously it’s not the end of the work, this is a first, maybe we can say sort of a second step if we include the initial town hall, and that there’s going to be an evolving process over time,” he said. “So this is an initial report, that [a] committee may come up with additional recommendations down the line … or another role on staff may come up with additional recommendations, so it’s going to be continuous work.”

Shultz said the council may decide to tweak the recommendations or accept certain recommendations and not others.

He said the recommendations would be taken into consideration and suggested a discussion at the council’s workshop meeting Feb. 1 with possible action to be taken as soon as the its Feb. 9 meeting.

If the council forms a committee, it would have to determine the body’s composition and function and enact the committee through an ordinance under the borough’s Home Rule Charter, Shultz said. This task would require the borough’s solicitor to draft an ordinance or review what the council drafts and advertise that ordinance for the charter’s requirement of 10 days.

Shultz said if the council accepts the commission’s recommendations, the ordinance might be adopted to establish a committee sometime around March or April, followed by the need to interview and appoint volunteers, a process that could also take a couple of months.