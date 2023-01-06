Truth and Reconciliation: Commission's recommendations include establishment of standing committee in Carlisle

With the expiration of the Carlisle Borough Council’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Carlisle officials will now determine the next steps after reviewing the commission’s 19-page report.

A standing committee could be in the pipeline to replace the commission, which was born in 2021 and tasked with investigating systemic racism within the borough and recommending actions to aid in the promotion of equity and racial justice, the borough said.

The ordinance that established the commission set an expiration date of Dec. 31., 2022, and commissioners presented recommendations moving forward to the council during Wednesday night’s workshop meeting.

The report is broken down into seven main themes with suggestions presented in the order in which they were researched by the commission: Law Enforcement, Arts & Public Education, Housing & Neighborhood Vibrancy, Public Health, Business & Commerce, Indigenous Relations and Future of this Work.

Carlisle resident Emily Kelahan, who served as the commission’s co-chair with TaWanda Hunter-Stallworth, said that about midway through the commission’s existence the commission members held a retreat where they gathered preliminary research compiled through experience and conversations with community members and content experts.

That meeting helped define the final report’s research areas.

Key recommendations

The full report, which is available online on the borough’s website, included multiple recommendations for the council’s consideration in each of the seven categories, but Kelahan and Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz highlighted recommendations listed under the report’s “Future of the Work.”

These included the formation of a standing committee, comparable to the borough’s Climate Action Committee that also developed from a commission.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended that the committee be tasked with specific objectives, such as looking into a permanent investment in a chief diversity officer, partnering with organizations like Dickinson Law’s Antiracist Development Institute and developing a separate committee for indigenous relations.

The commission also recommended that the standing committee hold events to collect resident feedback and that other people individuals to support the reconciliation process, the report said.

“Without the establishment of commissions or committees or some kind of body to continue the work, I don’t know that the rest of the recommendations really can matter as much as they need to,” Kelahan said.

Other recommendations touched on possible borough funding opportunities and the creation of partnerships between existing organizations, along with continued research across several areas to determine local statistics on topics like data about arresting officers or health-related issues that residents face.

To Kelahan, the development of trust in the community serves as a “fundamental component” across the entire report.

Racial disparities

Neither Kelahan nor Shultz expressed surprise at the commission’s findings during its nearly two years of operation.

“We already knew as a community and on the commission where the inequities are,” Shultz said.

He cited disparities among racial lines in housing, income, wealth, education and employment. Statistics presented at the borough’s January 2021 town hall meeting that led to the commission’s formation identified those disparities. He said that since then, the numbers have shown little change.

“To the borough’s credit, I think that the impetus for forming the Truth and Reconciliation commission was an awareness of existing systemic issues,” Kelahan said.

With the commission’s recommendations to council, including possible solutions across several topics, the question remains: is this something that can be solved?

“There’s a Japanese art where you fill broken pottery with gold, and it’s a good analogy for this kind of work because you can never resolve or solve the problems of the past,” Kelahan said. “What you can do is reflect on that. Be honest and transparent about the harms that were caused, or really focus on those parties who were harmed historically and continue to be harmed by the legacy of racism and exclusion, and to try to build a better future together, one that is built on a foundation of honesty and trust and recognition of the need for equity and equality.”

“It’s going to be continuous work,” Shultz said. “We didn’t get here overnight and the need for this, I mean it was 400 years in history and this one report is not going to solve all our issues.”

Looking ahead

Shultz said the council intends to discuss the recommendations during its Feb. 1 workshop meeting with possible action as soon as the council’s Feb. 9 meeting.

He said council could decide to tweak certain recommendations or approve some but not others.

If the council wants to establish a standing committee to continue the work, Shultz said it would have to determine the composition and function of that committee through an ordinance under the borough’s Home Rule Charter. This would require the ordinance to be drafted or reviewed by the borough’s solicitor and then advertised for the charter’s 10-day requirement.

Shultz said an ordinance to establish a committee might be approved around March or April and would be followed by interviews and appointing members, something that could take an additional couple of months.

Kelahan said she sees herself continuing the commission’s work as a “private citizen at the very least” and she is contemplating future involvement.

“I think that group carried the ball as far as it could, and I think that there’s wisdom in handing it to another team,” she said. “The composition of that team may include members of the original Truth and Reconciliation (Commission), but I think it certainly should include some other folks who were not part of that initial group.”

Shultz called the report and its implementation as the “next big step” in addressing disparities along racial lines in income, education, housing and wealth in the community.

“I know there are those who have been impacted by those disparities who may have lost faith that anything will ever truly be done,” he said. “I pray that the tireless work of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission and the work and engagement that is yet to come on these issues will restore at least an ember of hope in those residents. In the end, the fruit of this work will be to the benefit of our entire community.”