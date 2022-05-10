Truth and Reconciliation Commission, local church form partnership to host Thinking About Race event

In December, the Borough of Carlisle’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission started hosting “Thinking About Race Thursday” events that allow community members who have been impacted by systemic racism to engage and share with the commission.

With the commission’s next event at 6 p.m. Thursday, this mission won’t change, but thanks to a new partnership between the commission and Second Presbyterian Church, the event’s location will.

This week, “Thinking About Race Thursday” will be held at the church at 528 Garland Drive in Carlisle. Refreshments will be served.

The event, designed to uplift the voices of those impacted by systemic racism, is open for anyone to participate however they feel comfortable, the borough said in news release. The session isn’t limited to a single group or vantage point and there are no right or wrong answers. The commission’s primary goal is to listen to community members.

It was this idea of community that led Pastor Jeff Gibelius of Second Presbyterian Church to work alongside the commission. He hopes hosting the event will strengthen the relationships Second Presbyterian Church has formed in Carlisle.

“We live in conflicted times in a largely divided community,” Gibelius said. “Courageous conversations are one way to build bridges of understanding and tear down walls of distrust between people of different cultures. The people of Second Church are mostly white in background. We have worked closely with several of the historically African-American congregations in Carlisle for several years. Hosting courageous conversations about race is a logical extension of our partnerships and the movement to build ‘One Carlisle.’”

Commission member Dorene Wilbur said the panel intends to “leverage” its relationships with members of the community in an effort to listen to more stories.

“We realize that it is very difficult for any citizen to show up at a meeting and unload their trauma,” she said. “That is a lot to ask.”

The borough said discussion prompts for attendees will be available as necessary and the short YouTube video “Systemic Racism Explained” could also be a topic of discussion at Thursday’s event.

