Trio of Carlisle businesses relocate within downtown area

North Hanover Street in Carlisle is no stranger to ribbon cuttings.

In the past year, the street welcomed Carlisle Creative Vibes, Playa Bowls and Dough and Arrows among other new faces, but some businesses are making the cut a second time after moving to North Hanover Street from other locations nearby.

Boutique on Pomfret, No Common Scents and Mary Williams Photography all plan to open or have already reopened in their new North Hanover Street homes.

Boutique on Pomfret

"It's bittersweet," Boutique on Pomfret Owner Leslie Rhodes said of the move. "That’s the phrase that keeps floating around here.”

Rhodes opened the boutique's new location at 101 N. Hanover St. on Feb. 26 after moving from her previous location at 16 W. Pomfret St.

Rhodes said the decision to move came when she learned that the owner of the previous location (and prior owner of Boutique on Pomfret), Judy Mohr, was moving to South Carolina.

She said the next person in line for the spot at 101 N. Hanover St. was Tami Shaffer, owner of No Common Scents, but that Shaffer decided to move to a different spot, leaving the door open for Rhodes.

"I called the rental company right away and that’s how it happened, because somebody would have jumped on that pretty quickly,” Rhodes said.

She said the new location was great and the it was a lot more certain than the future of the previous building, making the decision to move a "no-brainer."

"I love this block," Rhodes said of Pomfret Street as tears swam to her eyes. "I get emotional when I talk about it."

Rhodes said that other than the location, nothing about Boutique on Pomfret will change, including its name.

"Pomfret Street’s going to be with me on Hanover Street,” Rhodes said.

She said her husband did pretty much all of the renovation work on the new location and that the move happened quickly.

"I'm excited," Rhodes said. "I think it's going to be a great opportunity."

No Common Scents

Shaffer opted not to take the open spot at 101 N. Hanover St., instead moving her bath and body shop, No Common Scents, two doors up from 15 to 5 N. Hanover St in the former location of Kindred Kaboodle.

Shaffer said the owners of the new location are doing "extensive renovations" on the exterior of the building. She announced on No Common Scent's Facebook Page that the business is planning for a soft opening March 19 and a Grand Re-Opening the week after that.

She said she moved in "preparation of expansion."

“I have been here in this location for six years," Shaffer said. "...I found that people are really loving my product so I started expanding my product line."

The change of location will also bring about some other changes in Shaffer's shop.

For starters, Shaffer said that during COVID-19, she and her husband started a flower farm to add to the business.

"My bouquets are pretty unique and I love them and I’m bringing them in and I need the room,” Shaffer said.

She added that the new location even has a courtyard to accommodate her flowers.

Shaffer said her packaging, which she designs herself, will also look a little different, and described the new style as "eco-chic."

Another addition with be the continued sale of laundry detergent that Shaffer said she launched a few months ago. Shaffer said a friend of hers is moving from North Carolina and will be introducing her line of apothecary products at Shaffer's new location as well.

Shaffer said she was "a little heartbroken" about the move because people liked the shop she created.

"It’s recreating a whole new environment, that’s what I’m nervous about," Shaffer said. "It’s like a blank canvas again."

However, she said she strives to stay true to her vision and has "all kinds of ideas swirling" in her head.

Mary Williams Photography

Anyone looking for Mary Williams Photography will now have to look a little higher.

Mary Williams, the business's owner, moved from her previous street-front location at 115 W. High St. to the second floor of 213 N. Hanover St last April.

She said the move came because her lease at her former location ended and the property owners wanted to expand the location of what was formerly the Brick restaurant into her old space.

"I didn’t plan on moving and during COVID there was the uncertainty of what’s to come for the future for all small businesses and to find a location that suited my needs with high ceilings and shooting space...that was a challenge, but doors opened where they needed to be and it worked out great," Williams said. "It’s a great location now, I’m very happy!”

She said that while the move was "extremely stressful" at the time, she's very happy for One13 Social and thinks that "it all worked out for the better."

Williams said the biggest difference in her new location is that she's higher up. She said that while people go in less easily, the new studio offers a more private and comfortable setting for her clients.

Another difference is that Williams's new location is bigger.

"It’s definitely more space than I had before and more individual rooms to make it as far as interior what the old studio was to the new studio. I have a hair and makeup room, I have a reveal room that I show the pictures and it’s very cinematic colors in there and then the shooting room is very big, high ceilings.”

Williams said she has another studio in York and that her location there remained the same throughout her move in Carlisle.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

