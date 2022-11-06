Treelay: Volunteers plant hundreds of trees at Carlisle's Wastewater Treatment Plant

More than 500 trees now stand tall outside of Carlisle's Wastewater Treatment Plant in Middlesex Township, courtesy of the borough's Treelay event Oct. 29.

The Carlisle Borough partnered with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to participate in the event, which involves multiple back-to-back tree plantings scheduled in various locations over a period of 24 hours. The alliance is dedicated to preserving the Chesapeake Bay's rivers and streams through collaboration, partnerships and community efforts.

Sara Crawshaw, the borough's environmental lab supervisor, said this year was Carlisle's first time participating in the Treelay event.

"Events like this one help us protect our immediate watershed area that impacts our local community," she said. "By creating a better environmental buffer for the Conodoguinet Creek, the water quality that is being pulled in by water treatment facilities downstream is cleaner. This also lets our community members know that there are opportunities that they can participate in to make their part of the world better."

Fifty volunteers — a mix of borough staff members, residents and college students — turned out for the event and planted 530 trees.

Crawshaw described the turnout as "fantastic" and said Carlisle's site saw the most volunteers in the tri-county area, which also includes Lancaster and Adams counties.

"My favorite part was getting to meet the different groups of volunteers," she said. "Some people were here as residents that want to be more involved in their community, some were people who work in the environmental industry, and others were college students who just wanted to be involved with local outdoor activities."

The borough initially planned to plant 1,375 trees in a space that included the back field of the plant's campus, however Crawshaw said that area has been reserved for future climate goal activities, so the goal was set and met at 530.

Crawshaw believes that events like Treelay spread awareness of the alliance's mission and the work they're doing locally to protect the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed.

"The borough is always looking for ways to lessen our environmental impact," she said. "There may be opportunities in the future for us to do more projects like this one and others."

Recent, similar projects have included smaller tree plantings at the borough's police department and compost facility.