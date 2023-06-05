Treasure-hunters of Carlisle and the surrounding area will have plenty to search through Saturday at the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County’s annual U-Turn Community Yard Sale.

Now in its 18th year, the event will be held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds at 1000 Bryn Mawr Road from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Two tractor-trailers full of items gathered across Dickinson College’s campus over an 11-day period will be for sale in Building T, said Jason Maddux, community impact director for the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, who coordinates U-Turn.

The event will feature furniture, household items, clothing, athletic equipment, bedding and more.

“Every year we get so many great items, but we never quite know what we are going to get, which makes it fun,” Maddux said. “It can be quite the treasure hunt.”

Parking for the event is free, although for a $5 early bird admission fee, attendees can shop in Building T from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. After 8:30 a.m., admission is free, and from 11 a.m. to noon a $5 Fill-A-Bag sale will allow shoppers to fill a 13-gallon bag with whatever they can for $5.

In addition to the indoor sale, Maddux said more than 80 vendors will be set up outside Building T featuring their own items. He said outdoor vending space is still available for $30 if vendors pre-register or $35 at the gate for a 20-foot by 60-foot space.

“We encourage people to shop both inside and out,” Maddux said. “There are very different items between what our vendors sell and what we have inside.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, which helps fund 35 programs through 23 partner agencies in the community, addressing needs related to education, income, health and other areas.

Maddux said last year’s event raised almost $22,000 for the organization and while United Way doesn’t have a set funding goal for this year’s U-Turn, it always hopes to raise more than the year before.

In addition to raising funds for United Way, the event also helps keep 15 to 20 tons of items out of landfills each year, he said.

“We love that people in the community are getting great items at a very reasonable price,” Maddux said. “Many of these items are brand new with the tags. But keeping literally tons of material out of landfills is an amazing feat. The amount we sell surprises a lot of people.”

Photos: Setup for the U-Turn Community Yard Sale