Trash Talk: Carlisle borough considers changing solid waste and recycling services

Residents of the Carlisle Borough could wave goodbye to borough bags starting next year. The Carlisle Borough Council spent time during its Feb. 2 workshop meeting discussing the trash system and its future.

With its three-year solid waste and recycling services contract with Waste Connections expiring on Dec. 31 and the trash bag purchase contract expiring around the same time, the council used the meeting to discuss its garbage-related goals for 2023.

The council did not make any final decisions or vote on anything related to the solid waste and recycling services, but it examined the current system and discussed possibilities for next year.

“As far as the timing goes, what we like to do is put the package out so that it’s out on the street in May and get bids in June so that we then can present that to council in time for the budget,” said Mark Malarich, director of the borough's Public Works Department.

Pay as You Throw system

The borough operates under a system called Pay as You Throw.

"Under the Pay as You Throw model, households only pay for the trash they generate," according to borough's website.

According to the website, residents can buy designated trash bags for $5.85 each or, due to recent supply chain shortages, attach stickers at $5.54 each to bags they purchase on their own. The bags are then placed at the curb where they are picked up, along with recyclables by Waste Connections.

Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz said the bags themselves cost 31 cents each, however residents pay $5.85 for the bags because that price includes people coming to pick bags up, the recycling program, the compost facility and other related services.

“That price of the bag ... is not the price of a bag, it’s the price of the service,” Shultz said.

"The service [Waste Connections] provide[s] is to come to the borough five days a week 52 weeks per year, Monday through Friday and drive through the borough collecting material that’s put out,” Malarich said.

Malarich said the trash and recyclables are taken to separate facilities, a landfill and a resource recovery facility respectively. Both facilities weigh collection trucks prior to dropping the waste so the borough can track the amount of waste that is collected.

“We pay our service provider ... on the basis of the number of bags and now stickers that we sell on a monthly basis and they provide that service," Malarich said.

Malarich said the discussion during Wednesday's meeting was to evaluate the current program and determine if they wanted to make any changes, as well as outline goals the council would want to accomplish through these changes.

Possibilities and goals

Malarich crafted a memo for the council that included a list of 11 potential goals and questions it might have about the solid waste and recycling program. These helped guide the council's conversation on its goals and possible options.

The council discussed the possibility of specifying the use of environmentally friendly bags, such as biodegradable bags or compostable bags to reduce the use of plastic. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency the two are not the same. All compostable plastics are biodegradable but not all biodegradable plastics are compostable. Biodegradable plastics, such as those used to make biodegradable bags, are engineered to break down on soil or water, while compostable plastics must meet a number of conditions including decomposition at a similar rate of other compost and leaving no "toxic residue."

Another possibility discussed during the meeting was the idea of curbside compost collection. Malarich said this service could likely be provided, but it would come with a fee.

“So that’s an option to keep in mind, that anytime that you’re providing an additional complication or service, you should expect that the price will be reflective of that.”

According to Malarich, some municipalities provide opportunities for their residents to contract on their own for a service like that. Others prohibit food waste disposal in municipal solid waste, leaving it up to the resident to service or compost on site.

Shultz said he's purchased compostable bags and their price was higher than that of a traditional plastic garbage bag. He expressed concern that requiring such bags could cause more economic stress.

"I think we also need to be sensitive to that aspect of things,” Shultz said.

The council contemplated the continued use of the stickers that have replaced borough bags due to supply chain shortages.

Shultz said that he likes the stickers because they allow people to choose the bags they use. However he said he's also heard complaints about stickers tearing.

“In general the feedback has been mixed," finance Director Richard Juday said. "We recently reached out to our vendors who sell our stickers and trash bags and they get people who don’t like them and they get people who do. You know, it’s a change so I think it’ll take time for people to get used to it. In terms of cost, it’s a significant savings. It’s slightly less than three cents a sticker, so we can get about six months worth of stickers for $3,000 or so."

Councilperson Safronia Perry said she was "really on the fence" about the stickers and expressed concern that they could lead to more trash on the streets and sidewalks.

"With the stickers it just makes me a little nervous that that ... we may see more of that, especially as the summer rolls around.”

But Perry said she wasn't entirely opposed to stickers.

The council also discussed the potential use of Toters, whether in addition to a sticker system or the use of different sized Toters that residents could choose from. The council also addressed a few other trash-related topics.

Two members of the public spoke during the meeting as well, voicing concerns for the environment and recycling system as well as personal experiences with the current systems.

Where the council stands

Toward the end of the discussion, Shultz asked each council member to share their opinions about the Pay as You Throw system with the use of bags.

“I support the Pay as You Throw program, but I would entertain the sticker option," Councilor Cate Mellen said.

Councilor Jeff Stuby said he supported the system but would like to end the use of bags.

"I personally would prefer if we had some sort of Toter option, whether it’s different sized Toters, but even if that’s not the case, I think long term the sticker option is probably better than the bags,” Stuby said.

Councilor Sean Crampsie expressed interest in a hybrid system, but recalled that the council previously ran into issues with this.

“My first choice I think would be the current ... Pay as You Throw bag system," Crampsie said. "I think it would be a disservice to our residents to not bid that out separately and then we could have healthy debate and agreement."

Councilor Brenda Landis said she agreed with Stuby, while Councilor Joel Hicks and Perry expressed agreement with Crampsie.

“I think we do have support on council that we continue some form of Pay as You Throw,” Shultz said, once everyone had spoken.

The main difference in opinion came with the method of collection, be it bags, Toters, stickers, a combination of them, or an alternate option. The council favored continuing a recycling program and seemed to believe there was no reason to reduce the frequency of service for solid waste or recycles.

Malarich said a final decision depends on the bids.

“To be brutally honest, it’s going to come down to what the service provider is willing to bid on and I think that we’re going to require that they provide pricing for each of the options that are specified in there just so that we can get them," Malarich said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.