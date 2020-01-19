Transition underway for Carlisle trash collection

Carlisle Borough continues to work-through transitions for trash collections on two fronts as a new contract with Waste Connections ends its second full week.
The borough voted in November to keep its “pay-as-you-throw” trash collection structure in which residents purchase specially designated bags at the borough hall or at retail outlets.
The contract with Waste Connections raised the price per bag for garbage collection in 2020 from $3.75 to $5.85.
As in 2007 when there was an increase in the price of trash collection, the borough also changed the color of the bags. Back then, it was blue to green. This time, it's green to orange.
Carlisle trash bags will go from green to orange beginning Jan. 13.
Though the contract took effect on Jan. 1, borough residents were given until Jan. 13 to make the switch. As of that date, Waste Collections would only pick up the orange bags.
Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said about 200 green bags were left on curbs in the first two days after the switch to the orange bags. Some of the residents said they were unaware of the change.
As part of the borough effort to educate residents on the changes, borough staff will go door to door to place door knob hangers to remind about the switch from green to orange. The hanger also reminds residents that unused green bags can be exchanged at borough hall or at Stuart Community Center.
It also tells residents that they can direct questions about trash collection or report missed pick ups by calling 717-240-6930.
The borough is also keeping an updated list of frequently asked questions concerning trash collection that is available on the borough's website.
Trash collection could be changing in the coming months for those who live in multifamily buildings with four or more units.
An ordinance approved in November requires owners, landlords or agents of multifamily dwellings with four or more units to enter into their own contract for collecting trash and recyclables. It also requires them to use a Dumpster or cart on the premises for trash and recycling.
Armstrong said the borough looked into trash collection at such buildings after a borough resident came to the borough council in the spring, raising issues about curbside collections. At one time, the property had Dumpsters, but had opted to have the tenants use the pay-as-you-throw bag system because the ordinance did not require the owner to have private collection contracts.
The result is that tenants at some properties had no place to store their trash and recycling, the resident told the council.
“By going with the PAYT, tenants had little options available other than to keep trash inside their apartments until their regular trash pick up day,” Armstrong said.
The council opted to keep its current system over a bid from Advanced Disposal that would have had residents paying a lump sum of $62.43 per quarter in 2020 for up to four containers of trash per week.
When borough staff looked into the matter, Armstrong said they found that large mounds of trash were placed at the curb well in advance of the scheduled collection and recyclables blew around on windy days. Some tenants put their trash out in the designated borough bags while others didn’t use the borough bags.
Armstrong said these matters were brought to the council in September, at which time they were also told about provisions of the International Property Maintenance Code that requires property owners to supply outside garbage containers or another means for garbage disposal.
As a result, the borough changed the ordinance to require multifamily properties with more than four units to contract with outside haulers and provide storage for trash and recycling.
But the borough recognized that some of the 145 properties affected by the ordinance would have problems with outside storage or trash hauler access due to site constraints, Armstrong said.
The council in January passed an amendment that gives the borough manager the authorization to waive the requirement if the property meets certain requirements.
Property owners have until April 1 to have a contract in place or obtain a waiver.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.