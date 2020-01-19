Transition underway for Carlisle trash collection

“By going with the PAYT, tenants had little options available other than to keep trash inside their apartments until their regular trash pick up day,” Armstrong said.

Carlisle retains 'pay as you throw' trash collections, cost rises to $5.85 per bag The council opted to keep its current system over a bid from Advanced Disposal that would have had residents paying a lump sum of $62.43 per quarter in 2020 for up to four containers of trash per week.

When borough staff looked into the matter, Armstrong said they found that large mounds of trash were placed at the curb well in advance of the scheduled collection and recyclables blew around on windy days. Some tenants put their trash out in the designated borough bags while others didn’t use the borough bags.

Armstrong said these matters were brought to the council in September, at which time they were also told about provisions of the International Property Maintenance Code that requires property owners to supply outside garbage containers or another means for garbage disposal.

As a result, the borough changed the ordinance to require multifamily properties with more than four units to contract with outside haulers and provide storage for trash and recycling.

But the borough recognized that some of the 145 properties affected by the ordinance would have problems with outside storage or trash hauler access due to site constraints, Armstrong said.

The council in January passed an amendment that gives the borough manager the authorization to waive the requirement if the property meets certain requirements.

Property owners have until April 1 to have a contract in place or obtain a waiver.

