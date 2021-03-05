Traffic study shows two lanes unnecessary on Carlisle's Bedford and East streets

A traffic analysis conducted by Carlisle borough shows that one lane could handle the number of cars that use Bedford and East streets.
Borough engineer Mark Malarich said the analysis showed that 2,000-3,000 vehicles use those streets per day. By comparison, East North Street sees 6,500 cars per day on one lane, North Hanover Street sees 15,000 cars per day and East High Street sees 18,000.
Both Bedford and East streets are located on the east side of the borough. They’re two-lane streets that are one-way for most of their length.
“Two lanes really isn’t needed to convey the amount of traffic that is traveling along that route,” Malarich said.
Speeds were a little above the posted speed limit, but not “overly excessive,” he said.
Malarich presented the results to the borough council Thursday as an update to a project proposed last September to reduce the travel lanes on the two one-way streets from two to one, change parallel parking to angled parking and add a bicycle lane.
East Bedford between East Louther and East North streets would see its travel lane reduced to between 9.71 feet and 10.21 feet from its range of 11 feet to 11.5 feet. The street would also gain three parking spaces.
Preliminary outreach has been made with the Carlisle East Side Neighbors, but with council’s continued interest in pursuing the change, Malarich said the borough would reach out to the properties along the corridor and mailing each a letter with information and a questionnaire. The borough would also do a questionnaire online.
Malarich said the East Side neighbors were split on the project with the primary concern being cost.
The estimated cost of the project is $25,000 for East Street and $31,000 for Bedford Street, depending on how much the council decides to do. That includes the placement of roadway markings and signage, but does not include structural items like curbs and sidewalk changes that the council may want to implement.
The potential project was proposed after the Public Works Department and the Carlisle Police Department received complaints about speeding on those streets.
