Traffic signal work Wednesday will delay traffic

Drivers on the west side of Carlisle should be prepared for delays Wednesday.

Starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting, crews will be installing mast arms and signal heads at the intersection of High and Orange streets. The work will have "significant impact" on traffic throughout the day, according to a Facebook post from the borough.

The borough received a $139,385 Green Light-Go grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to modernize the signal. The project includes replacing the pedestal poles and wires with galvanized poles and mast arms. Video detection at the intersection will be replaced with an infrared detection system.

The changes are intended to improve traffic safety and reduce maintenance costs.

The borough contracted with Atlantic Transportation Systems of Camp Hill for $161,000 for the project.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com.

