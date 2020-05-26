Tractor-trailer gets stuck under overpass in Carlisle Tuesday afternoon

Tractor-trailer gets stuck under overpass in Carlisle Tuesday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}
Stuck truck

A tractor-trailer got stuck under the railroad overpass on North Orange Street at West High Street in Carlisle Tuesday afternoon.

 provided by Kirk Wilson

A familiar sight greeted police and residents at the Norfolk Southern overpass in Carlisle Tuesday afternoon.

Kirk Wilson reported that at 2:45 p.m., a tractor-trailer remained stuck under the railroad bridge on North Orange Street at West High Street. He said efforts, including deflating the tires of the trailer, were made to pull the trailer free, but the bottom of the trailer fell out after it became loose.

Carlisle Fire Police on the scene controlled traffic around the incident, and Carlisle Police were helped by State Police at the scene.

Wilson said there was no estimate on how long traffic will be closed at the intersection.

0
4
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News