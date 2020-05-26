Tractor-trailer gets stuck under overpass in Carlisle Tuesday afternoon

A familiar sight greeted police and residents at the Norfolk Southern overpass in Carlisle Tuesday afternoon.
Kirk Wilson reported that at 2:45 p.m., a tractor-trailer remained stuck under the railroad bridge on North Orange Street at West High Street. He said efforts, including deflating the tires of the trailer, were made to pull the trailer free, but the bottom of the trailer fell out after it became loose.
Carlisle Fire Police on the scene controlled traffic around the incident, and Carlisle Police were helped by State Police at the scene.
Wilson said there was no estimate on how long traffic will be closed at the intersection.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!