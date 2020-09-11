Townhomes planned for former IAC/Masland site in Carlisle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Borough Council Thursday gave its approval to a plan to bring townhomes to a portion of the former IAC/Masland site now known as Northside Village.

Kenneth Homes is purchasing two lots, bounded by Fairground Avenue and the extensions of B and D streets with the C Street extension intersecting the lots, from Carlisle Auto Industries for the project that includes 50 townhomes.

The 1,751-square-foot townhouses would be for sale rather than being offered as rentals and would feature three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The base price, according to the builder's website, is $192,900 and includes a one-car garage and concrete patio.

"This is just another building block or piece of progress for the overall project," said Tom Richey of Carlisle Auto Industries.

In March, the borough approved plans for three lots facing Carlisle Springs Road on which TriCorner Communities plans to build a combination of townhouses and stacked flat apartments that are expected to rent for between $1,000 and $1,300 per month.

