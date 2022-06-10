Tour 10 unique gardens in Carlisle

The Carlisle Garden Club is again having its tour of gardens.

This year’s tour is on Sunday, June 26, from 1-5 p.m., rain or shine, and features gardens in the Borough of Carlisle. There will be 10 gardens on the tour in three different areas of Carlisle: East Ridge Street, Parker Street, and Project SHARE and the surrounding area.

The club is excited to showcase the Project SHARE Garden located at 5 N. Orange St., Suite #4. The club has maintained this garden since 2006, and the goal for this garden is to give the recipients of Project SHARE’s services enjoyment, while providing a low-maintenance four-season garden for the club volunteers to maintain. Although this garden is open to the community all year, on the day of the tour, club members will be available to answer questions about the plants used.

In addition to the Project SHARE garden, nine local gardeners are opening their home gardens for the tour. One of the local gardens belongs to a club member. These gardens will offer a wealth of ideas from formal to semi-formal gardens to a small orchard including a formal pond, stumpery, espaliers, veggies, herbs, roses, pollinator plantings and a native meadow.

Tickets for the tour may be purchased for $10 at the following locations: in Carlisle, Pat Craig Studios, 30 W. Pomfret St.; Agway-Carlisle Country Living, 520 E. North St.; the Whistlestop Bookshop, 129 W. High St.; in Mechanicsburg, Ashcombe’s, 906 West Grantham Road; in Boiling Springs, The Village Artisans Gallery, 321 Walnut St.; in Camp Hill, Highland Gardens, 423 S. 18th St.; in Mount Holly Springs, The Whimsical Poppy, 417 N. Baltimore Ave.; and in Newville, Newville Greenhouse & Produce Farm, 379 Greenspring Road.

On the day of the tour, the tickets may be turned in at two locations to obtain a Tour Book and map of the gardens: Project SHARE, 5 N. Orange St., Suite #4, and 45 E. Ridge St. Tickets sold at these locations on the day of the tour will be $15. Cash or checks will be accepted.

The gardens will be well-marked with signs, and you are welcome to visit them at your own pace from 1 to 5 p.m. You will see club members in their green aprons checking tickets at the gardens. Please, no pets, strollers or smoking in the gardens.

Proceeds from the tour will help to finance the club’s community outreach programs. The club is also pleased to award scholarships to local students pursuing careers in horticultural-related fields and to help in purchasing the hanging baskets in the downtown area.

With over 50 members, the Carlisle Garden Club has been working for the community since 1929 and welcomes those who are interested in gardening, community service and good company to join us. To view additional information on the gardens, visit www.carlislegardenclub.com/garden-tour or visit www.facebook.com/carlislegardenclub.

