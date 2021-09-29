 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday declared 'Day for Truth and Reconciliation' in Carlisle for Indian school survivors, victims
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story
Carlisle

Thursday declared 'Day for Truth and Reconciliation' in Carlisle for Indian school survivors, victims

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CIS Legacy

This is the first group of Native American youths to arrive at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. This photograph dates from Oct. 6, 1879, and the children are Sioux Indians from the Rosebud and Pine Ridge reservations.  

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society

Carlisle residents are being asked to wear orange Thursday and commit to learning, healing, truth and reconciliation, and acknowledging our ancestors’ contributions to the Indian Residential School System.

Mayor Tim Scott issued a proclamation observing and declaring Sept. 30, 2021, as a Day for Truth and Reconciliation in honor and remembrance of survivors and victims of the Indian Residential School System.

The Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, originated in Canada in 2013. The holiday is designed to educate and promote awareness about the Indian Residential School System and the impact it has had on Indigenous communities.

Carlisle has a connection to the system through the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, which opened in 1879 and paved the way for future schools to assimilate Native American children into white culture. It took steps to separate students from their Indigenous cultures, including cutting their braids, dressing them in military-style uniforms and punishing them for speaking their native languages. They were also forced to adopt European names.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Is it time to retire Carlisle's borough seal? Carlisle Borough Council says it is
Carlisle council, commission approve plan for truth and reconciliation work

Individuals are encouraged to wear orange in honor of residential school survivor Phyllis Jack Webstad. On her first day of residential schooling at six years old, she had her new orange shirt, a gift from her grandmother, taken away and never returned. This year, the Canadian government designated the Day for Truth and Reconciliation a federal holiday.

In establishing its Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Carlisle borough acknowledged that the land upon which the borough sits is the traditional and unceded territory of the Susquehannock and other Indigenous people, aiming to address the injustices they were subjected to.

The borough also acknowledged the genocide, pain and assimilation of the Indigenous children through the Indian Residential School System.

Closer Look: The Carlisle Indian School's legacy

This week, The Sentinel takes a Closer Look at the Carlisle Indian School, its descendants and its legacy.

+4
Indian School: Legacy of Carlisle Indian School presents a conflicted point-of-view
The Sentinel: News
featured

Indian School: Legacy of Carlisle Indian School presents a conflicted point-of-view

  • Joseph Cress
  • 0

The experiment began with native children crying out in the night.

+2
Indian School: New research puts Carlisle Indian School enrollment closer to 8,000 students
The Sentinel: News
top story

Indian School: New research puts Carlisle Indian School enrollment closer to 8,000 students

  • Joseph Cress
  • 0

Current research suggests total enrollment at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School was closer to 8,000 students over its 39-year history from…

+2
Indian school descendants prefer the focus be on resilience, not the trauma
Closer Look
featured

Indian school descendants prefer the focus be on resilience, not the trauma

  • Joseph Cress
  • 0

It was an impression pounded into Louellyn White from an early age.

+4
Indian School: Experts explain how the Carlisle school transformed and traumatized
Closer Look

Indian School: Experts explain how the Carlisle school transformed and traumatized

  • Joseph Cress
  • 0

The teacher said the strange markings on the blackboard were the key to a new identity.

+3
Indian School: Descendants reflect on remnants of Carlisle Indian School
Closer Look
top story

Indian School: Descendants reflect on remnants of Carlisle Indian School

  • Joseph Cress
  • 0

Standing in the graveyard, the woman struggled with mixed emotions.

+2
Indian School: Two projects in development stage to honor legacy of Indian school students
Closer Look
top story

Indian School: Two projects in development stage to honor legacy of Indian school students

  • Joseph Cress
  • 0

Carlisle was the place where Indian culture was supposed to end.

 

0 Comments
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's controversial vaccine strategy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News