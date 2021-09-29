Thursday declared a 'Day for Truth and Reconciliation' in Carlisle for Indian school survivors, victims

Carlisle residents are being asked to wear orange Thursday and commit to learning, healing, truth and reconciliation, and acknowledging our ancestors’ contributions to the Indian Residential School System.

Mayor Tim Scott issued a proclamation observing and declaring Sept. 30, 2021 as a Day for Truth and Reconciliation in honor and remembrance of survivors and victims of the Indian Residential School System.

The Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, originated in Canada in 2013. The holiday is designed to educate and promote awareness about the Indian Residential School System and the impact it has had on Indigenous communities.

Carlisle has a particular connection to the system through the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, which opened in 1879 and paved the way for future schools to assimilate Native American children into white culture. It took steps to separate students from their Indigenous cultures, including cutting their braids, dressing them in military-style uniforms and punishing them for speaking their native languages. They were also forced to adopt European names.

