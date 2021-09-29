Thursday declared a 'Day for Truth and Reconciliation' in Carlisle for Indian school survivors, victims

Carlisle residents are being asked to wear orange Thursday and commit to learning, healing, truth and reconciliation, and acknowledging our ancestors’ contributions to the Indian Residential School System.
Mayor Tim Scott issued a proclamation observing and declaring Sept. 30, 2021 as a Day for Truth and Reconciliation in honor and remembrance of survivors and victims of the Indian Residential School System.
The Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, originated in Canada in 2013. The holiday is designed to educate and promote awareness about the Indian Residential School System and the impact it has had on Indigenous communities.
Carlisle has a particular connection to the system through the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, which opened in 1879 and paved the way for future schools to assimilate Native American children into white culture. It took steps to separate students from their Indigenous cultures, including cutting their braids, dressing them in military-style uniforms and punishing them for speaking their native languages. They were also forced to adopt European names.
Individuals are encouraged to wear orange in honor of residential school survivor Phyllis Jack Webstad. On her first day of residential schooling at six years old, she had her new orange shirt, a gift from her grandmother, taken away and never returned. This year, the Canadian government designated the Day for Truth and Reconciliation a federal holiday.
In establishing its Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Carlisle borough acknowledged that the land upon which the borough sits is the traditional and unceded territory of the Susquehannock and other Indigenous peoples, aiming to address the injustices they were subjected to.
The borough also acknowledges the genocide, pain, and assimilation of the Indigenous children through the Indian Residential School System.
Closer Look: The Carlisle Indian School's legacy
This week, The Sentinel takes a Closer Look at the Carlisle Indian School, its descendants and its legacy.
The experiment began with native children crying out in the night.
Current research suggests total enrollment at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School was closer to 8,000 students over its 39-year history from…
It was an impression pounded into Louellyn White from an early age.
The teacher said the strange markings on the blackboard were the key to a new identity.
Standing in the graveyard, the woman struggled with mixed emotions.
Carlisle was the place where Indian culture was supposed to end.