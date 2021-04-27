The Vegetable Hunter plans to open second location in Carlisle this June

It’s been a long search, but The Vegetable Hunter finally found its place.
The popular Harrisburg vegan restaurant and boutique brewery will open its second location at 46 W. High St. in Carlisle, the former site of The Pie Haus. The restaurant anticipates opening in June.
Owner Kristin Messner-Baker, a South Middleton Township resident, said the search for a new location started in 2018 with Carlisle high on the list of potential options not only because of its proximity to home but also because it is a college town. Though the restaurant's food appeals to many people, Messner-Baker said college students in particular enjoy it.
“Most of our customers are not vegan or even vegetarian. They’re just people that want to try a plant-based meal,” she said.
Messner-Baker and her husband, John Baker, were talking about opening the new location right when the pandemic started, but decided against proceeding because of the uncertainty.
“Thank goodness we didn’t move forward with it at that point,” she said. “Right now, things are opening up. Vegan is really such a specialized thing that I think it can be successful really anywhere.”
The new location will have the same menu as the original Harrisburg location, and some new dishes will be added to the menu at both locations. Messner-Baker said some of the more popular items currently are vegan "chicken" sandwiches like their Buffalo Blue Cheese Chikn Sandwich and their Ranch & Bacon Chikn Sandwich.
“We make a lot of classic comfort foods vegan so we also have cheesesteak sandwich. We have a pulled pork sandwich,” she said.
Messner-Baker is also the executive chef for The Vegetable Hunter, and creates the entire menu, which is inspired by restaurants they visit while traveling, by books and by social media posts sharing recipes.
“I’ve always loved really good food. I really love trying things from different cultures so I have a passion for creating menu items that taste amazing,” she said. “I think a lot of restaurants miss the flavor. With vegan food, you have to wow people right away because a lot of people are hesitant to begin with.”
Over the years, The Vegetable Hunter has picked up a following among musicians coming through the Harrisburg area means performers like Carrie Underwood, Smokey Robinson, Kendrick Lamar and Def Leppard have all ordered from the restaurant.
The Vegetable Hunter is also a boutique brewery, but that operation will remain in Harrisburg with the Carlisle location serving as a taproom, or satellite, to the brewery.
“Because our brewery is so small, we are able to make really small batches, and I think that really comes out in the flavor in the beer,” Messner-Baker said.
The Carlisle location, however, will become the home base for another venture from The Vegetable Hunter. They will produce kombucha, a tea-based fermented beverage popular for its health benefits, that will be sold in five local Giant grocery stores. Messner-Baker said that operation should be up and running in about a month.
Messner-Baker said it’s easier now to find restaurants with vegan options than it had been when she first became a vegetarian, and there are great vegan options in Carlisle at restaurants like Yak n Yeti, Issei Noodle and Jewels of India. The Vegetable Hunter will add another level to those options.
“I think when we come to Carlisle we’re really going to fit in well because there’s such a diverse restaurant scene there,” she said.
