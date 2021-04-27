The Vegetable Hunter plans to open second location in Carlisle this June

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We make a lot of classic comfort foods vegan so we also have cheesesteak sandwich. We have a pulled pork sandwich,” she said.

Messner-Baker is also the executive chef for The Vegetable Hunter, and creates the entire menu, which is inspired by restaurants they visit while traveling, by books and by social media posts sharing recipes.

“I’ve always loved really good food. I really love trying things from different cultures so I have a passion for creating menu items that taste amazing,” she said. “I think a lot of restaurants miss the flavor. With vegan food, you have to wow people right away because a lot of people are hesitant to begin with.”

Over the years, The Vegetable Hunter has picked up a following among musicians coming through the Harrisburg area means performers like Carrie Underwood, Smokey Robinson, Kendrick Lamar and Def Leppard have all ordered from the restaurant.

The Vegetable Hunter is also a boutique brewery, but that operation will remain in Harrisburg with the Carlisle location serving as a taproom, or satellite, to the brewery.

“Because our brewery is so small, we are able to make really small batches, and I think that really comes out in the flavor in the beer,” Messner-Baker said.