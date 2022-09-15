The (United) Way: Carlisle nonprofit kicks off Mandalorian-themed fundraising campaign

This is the way.

Fans of Star Wars' "The Mandalorian" television series on Disney+ recognize the phrase immediately. In the show, it refers to the Mandalorian code of life.

In Carlisle, it refers to the United Way, and points to the Mandalorian theme of this year's fundraising campaign, which kicked off with an event at the Meeting House church in Carlisle Thursday morning.

"By professing that 'This is the way,' Mandalorians rescue and protect young children in need, whom they call foundlings, at great risk to their own safety and comfort," said Ellie Park, who serves as the campaign's co-chair alongside her husband, Dave.

This points to United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County's fight for the health, education and financial stability of every community member, according to goals outlined on the organization's website.

To come up with the idea, Ellie Park said she and Dave were brainstorming possible themes when Dave suggested "The Mandalorian," drawing from his love for "Star Wars" and connecting the phrase "This is the way" to United Way.

"[When] you look into what it stands for behind all of the 'Star Wars' lasers and everything else, it's a pretty cool code that really meshed really well and we just ran with it," Dave Park said. "It was just kind of one of those brainstorming things like, 'Actually that works! Let's do that!' We both know a lot about it and it would be fun. Plus I now get to be Mandalorian for Halloween with my kids."

Each year, campaign funds raised go to support United Way's partner agencies in the community, including local libraries and various nonprofit organizations.

During Thursday morning's event, Dave and Ellie Park announced this year's goal to raise $1.489 million. Last year, the campaign raised a total of $1,478,216, surpassing its goal of $1.448 million by more than $30,000.

A group of pace-setter companies who began raising funds this summer have already brought in a total of $231,282.91, or 15% of that goal, the Parks said at the event.

Representatives from a variety of United Way's partner agencies also spoke Thursday morning to share what the donations have done for their respective organizations.

"Last year, more than 100 individuals from infants or ... foundlings, to seniors have received housing and supportive services thanks in part to the donations received by United Way," said Scott Shewell, president and CEO of Safe Harbour. "So, you may have heard it a million times, you'll hear it a million more, thank you. We deeply appreciate it."

"I just want to say thank you to the United Way to to everyone here who has contributed to the United Way because it is because of you that we're able to provide ... services to families who are fleeing domestic violence," said Sonya Browne, executive director of Domestic Violence Services in Cumberland and Perry Counties.

These services include emergency shelter, food and clothing provision, and counseling for adults and children, she added.

"Because of the United Way, we have been able to provide students K-12 with after school snacks and now we're able to provide help with homework and fun activities and we appreciate that," said Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station. "We're very thankful for the United Way and our students are also thankful."

With the kickoff complete, United Way's efforts will now shift to fundraising.

"Now we've got to raise $1.5 million," Ellie Park said. "So our workplace giving campaigns are out in their places, we have amazing volunteers in a bunch of workplaces throughout Carlisle and Cumberland County that are inspiring employees to donate, so that's one big component. We also have individual donors throughout the community and additionally we have a bunch of other events scheduled between now and the end of the campaign at the end of the year."

She said this year's "Mandalorian" theme will be embedded into these events. The first of these, Bowl for the Goal, is scheduled to take place at Midway Bowling Sept. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Individual tickets cost $75 each, or groups can choose to sponsor a lane for $500.

The campaign will run through Jan. 15, and will be followed with a Jan. 19 event during which United Way will announce whether it met its campaign goal.

"I think we will, I'm very confident we can do it," Ellie Park said. "In January we'll have a big celebration."