The Salvation Army in Carlisle falls short of red kettle goal with $126,971.82 raised

The Salvation Army on Thursday honored its bell ringers and fundraisers who raised $126,971.82 during the Christmas season at the organization’s familiar red kettles.
The amount is about $3,000 short of The Salvation Army’s $130,000 goal.
Lauren Sheeler, business development associate at The Salvation Army, said they “had some struggles this year,” which included a late Thanksgiving and fundraising that remained behind pace by $15,000 to $20,000 throughout the season.
Over the past few years, The Salvation Army also lost locations for its red kettles, including the Kmart on Walnut Bottom Road.
“We are so thankful to the businesses who still partner with us and allow us to be there and spread our Christmas cheer and ring those bells,” Sheeler said.
Despite the setbacks, she’s thankful for what the bell ringers brought in.
“I’m incredibly pleased, but if anyone wants to write a check for $3,000 this morning to help make up that difference, I’d happily accept,” Sheeler told those at the celebration breakfast at which businesses and volunteers alike were honored for their work in the campaign.
Fay’s Country Kitchen was honored as the top desktop kettle location for raising $531.54.
Sheeler said the desktop kettles, though smaller in size, raised nearly $1,500 and fill a gap in placing kettles in area businesses.
“It is a challenge for us, believe it or not, to find 20 businesses who will agree to host kettles so I want to make sure to give them a shout out and thanks for being part of our kettle efforts,” she said.
Other desktop kettles were placed at Hamilton Restaurant, Larsen Meadworks, Feathers in the Nest, Brad’s Pizza, North Hanover Grille, Create-A-Palooza, Marjorie’s Gems, Kimberly’s Cafe, Tranquility Salon & Spa, Cristiano Winery, No Common Scents, Kindred Kaboodle, Carlisle Small Animal Hospital, Tutto Bambino and Grazery.
Individual volunteers honored at the breakfast, the amounts they raised and the hours they served included: Karen Wengryzen, $4,181.58 in 155 hours; Audrey Lippert, $2,083.28 in 85 hours; Nevin Lehman, $1,389.26 in 35 hours; Deb Cleveland, $1,376.69 in 50 hours and Pat Cipolla $686.08 in 35 hours.
Student organizations were honored for their work. They are Boiling Springs Interact Club, $1,750, TNT West 14U Cardinal Softball, $1,006 and Boy Scout Troop 185, $362.
Chelsea Heckert and Sybilla DeMaio accepted the honor on behalf of their softball team who rang the bell outside of Walmart and Fine Wine and Spirits in the Mechanicsburg area.
The girls admitted the cold weather was the worst part of their volunteer work, but DeMaio said that was countered by knowing they were “helping the community and being able to be part of making an impact and giving more to others.”
Mowery was recognized for raising $1,301 while Keller Williams and Morgan Stanley were honored for raising $838 and $635, respectively.
Carlisle Rotary Club was the top church or civic organization fundraiser, donating $3,362. Carlisle Barracks Bible Study raised $2,214 and Carlisle Kiwanis Club raised $1,135.
Sheeler noted that red kettle campaign doesn’t fund only the Christmas programming at The Salvation Army but also the feeding programs, three housing programs, senior center and other programs that continue throughout the year.
