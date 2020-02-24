The Salvation Army in Carlisle bids farewell to officers John and Alma Riley

People think of those programs when someone mentions The Salvation Army, often forgetting that they also lead an active church. The spiritual health of that congregation is on the Rileys’ minds as they prepare to leave Carlisle.

Just as the Rileys shared their faith through sermons, bible studies and sharing one on one with people who crossed their paths, they pray the Polareks, as interim officers, will pour into the spiritual life of the church to start a healing and rebuilding process that the new officers can continue to build upon.

“Hopefully for the time, for however long the officers are here, they will see a season of growth and fruit,” Alma said.

The Polareks will also be picking up where the Rileys left off with work on a new strategic plan. Alma said she hopes they will work alongside the advisory board to develop the goals and objects of the plan so that when the new officers arrive in June they will have a foundation on which to work with the advisory board to move toward the organization’s goals.

The Rileys don’t know how long they will be in Painesville or how many more transitions The Salvation Army has in store for them before they retire in about 10-15 years, but they have already determined where they will go when that day comes.