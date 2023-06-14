Those driving in Carlisle on East High Street may notice Jon Fetterman’s office.

No, not that John Fetterman.

Jon Fetterman — spelled without the h — is an insurance agent for State Farm. His office is at 805 E. High St. in Carlisle. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman — spelled with the h — is not a relative of the Carlisle resident.

Sen. Fetterman was elected last November and assumed office in January. From 2019 to 2023, he was Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor under former Gov. Tom Wolf. For the 13 years prior, he was the mayor of Braddock.

Jon Fetterman, a coal-region native and Lebanon Valley College graduate, said he received a 30-page manila folder from somebody asking to be his campaign manager prior to the most recent election cycle.

John Fetterman, marred by medical issues relating to his May 2022 stroke, spent most of his senatorial campaign in recovery. Insurance agent Fetterman said he received a get-well card from a person in Oregon that was intended for the senatorial candidate.

“Those things took those people time and effort to put together,” Jon Fetterman said. “It’s amazing to me that they weren’t able to get them to the right John Fetterman.”

Jon Fetterman said he doesn’t think he’s lost any business due to his name. He attributes this to his prolonged presence in the area, having been in business for 23 years.

“It’s a people business,” he said. “Most people that are insured here have already met me, or they’re being referred here by someone who knows me.”

He is active in the community, having served on the executive boards of both Carlisle Little League and the Carlisle Kiwanis Club. He is still a member of both organizations.

Fetterman ensured that all are welcome at his agency, regardless of their political affiliation.

“The key is that we love to insure Republicans and Democrats here,” he said. “That’s what this business is.”