The Giving Tree: Tree planted on Earth Day 31 years ago in Carlisle honors car crash victim, serves as vessel in community

The courtyard of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carlisle contains, among other things, a rock and a pine tree.

These two elements of nature were planted, fittingly, on Earth Day 1991 in memory of Jeff Deihl, who died in a car crash in 1990 at age 16. In addition to honoring Deihl’s legacy for the past 31 years, the pine has recently been given another name: The Giving Tree.

The Giving Tree began in December 2020 when We Care, a ministry group from St. Paul Lutheran Church at 201 W. Louther St. in Carlisle, decided to donate winter items by hanging them on Deihl’s tree for members of the community to take as needed.

“I had seen this idea online being done by another church and they just did it through the month of December for Christmas,” We Care member Holly Hoffman said. “[They] put gloves and hats and kind of winter things on the tree and I mentioned it to this group ... and everybody kind of pretty enthusiastically embraced the concept.”

Heidi Kaufman, a member of We Care, said the donations seemed like a relevant need at the time.

“This was during COVID, so a lot of other things had kind of fallen off the burner and had to be on hiatus for a while,” Kaufman said.

Hoffman said that once they saw how popular it was, We Care decided to maintain the pine all year, allowing it to blossom with donations as long as the tree stayed green.

“It was going to be just a winter giving tree and we just ditched the winter and now call it the giving tree,” Hoffman said.

According to the St. Paul website, “We Care is a diverse group of engaged citizens who desire to better understand and work to alleviate the refugee crisis on our borders. We Care also advocates for humanitarian aid to achieve justice through merciful hands.”

Hoffman said the group formed around June 2018 over tensions at the border between the United States and Mexico.

“Our founding member, Nancy Miller, stood up after one of the worship services ... and said ‘I don’t know what we should do but we should do something, so anybody who wants to do something stay after church and we’ll meet,’ and that was our first meeting,” Hoffman said. “It was [a] very spontaneous, need-driven, emotional response to what we saw as injustices in the immigration system.”

She said the group expanded its vision to meet local needs when Kaufman mentioned at a meeting that she’d seen a homeless gentleman sleeping in the church’s courtyard.

The Giving Tree became means to support these members of the community.

We Care members estimate that about 100 items are removed from the tree each week.

“There were periods where there were much more than 100,” Kaufman said. “There are also periods where we are busy and don’t keep it up.”

Hoffman said donations can range from snacks that cost less than a dollar to “full thick winter coats for large men.” Toiletries, drink mixes, socks, jewelry and personal care items are just a few of the items that hang in plastic bags on the Giving Tree for people in need.

She said some We Care members have worked with Community CARES (an organization dedicated to meeting the needs of the homeless) and know the distinct needs of the homeless population, so they recommend donations others might not think about, such as nail clippers or can openers.

“There’s some pretty odd things occasionally hanging out there on my tree,” Hoffman said. “My favorite one in the new bunch of stuff we just got was foot callous removers.”

Kaufman pointed out the growth she’s seen in the Giving Tree since We Care began using it, growth that has also been reflected in the ministry.

“We thought about quitting many times to be honest, but then it’s hard to quit something that is needed,” she said.

For the ministry, growth came in the form of establishing an inventory process. Kaufman said We Care initially used a “burdensome” spreadsheet to track donations but eventually switched to an easier method of recording the date and the items placed on the tree.

“It was a good learning curve for us but it wasn’t necessary to maintain it,” she said of the spreadsheet. “We probably learned and moved on and now that we don’t keep it so elaborate, maybe we can keep it up.”

Donations have also grown over the years, alongside morale.

“I think what keeps us motivated is that at the beginning we put most of our resources into it, and I don’t find that to be necessary anymore,” Kaufman said. “We find a lot of people donating towards the tree.”

Hoffman said community members have even started hanging donations on the tree on their own for others to take.

“As long as the enthusiasm is there on both the giving and the receiving end I think we’ll keep it up,” she said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.