"That's what we do:" Carlisle American Legion Riders Chapter 101 plans fundraiser event for Carlisle family

It takes approximately two hours and 35 minutes to drive from Carlisle to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Charles Washington, who is a member of the fire police at Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, knows because he makes the trip every week to visit his 6-year-old daughter, Harmonee.

After being diagnosed with a rhinovirus infection, which typically serves as the cause of a common cold according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, at the end of November, doctors discovered Harmonee had an enlarged heart with blood clots. Now she stays at the hospital on a ventricular assist device machine to help pump blood throughout her body while she awaits a transplant.

In the meantime, the Carlisle American Legion Post 101 is stepping in to help.

The Carlisle American Legion Riders Chapter 101 heard about Harmonee through a member who serves alongside Washington.

"One of our members is part of the Carlisle fire police and she had brought it to my attention that his daughter's awaiting a heart transplant, and then we just kind of brainstormed and came up to do a fundraiser," Riders Director Robin Weaver said.

On Saturday, the Legion at 142 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle will open its doors at 5 p.m. for Hope for Harmonee. The fundraiser will include a "fill the wheelbarrow" where participants can make monetary donations to assist the Washington family with medical bills and other expenses. A DJ and door prize raffles will also be featured.

Weaver said that when the Riders heard about the situation they had no doubt that they'd do something to help.

"That's what we do at the Legion," Legion Commander Doug Weaver said. "You know, everybody thinks the Legion is a bar and it's for old veterans to go in there and talk about war stories, but we do stuff for the community."

Weaver said that while the event doesn't have a set fundraising goal, donations from other legions and organizations already total about $4,000.

To Washington, the effort makes a difference.

"It lets us know that we're not alone in this fight," he said. "There are people out here that really care now. It's like when you think you have no support, you really do."

