Taste of Carlisle returns to Expo Center Sunday

Taste of Carlisle returns to the Carlisle Expo Center Sunday.
Sponsored by UPMC Pinnacle, the event runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. General admission tickets are $18. Admission is free for children 10 and younger.
VIP tickets are also available for $28 and grant early admission to the event from 11 a.m. to noon for a private celebration with a collector’s plate, champagne, cake cutting and the opportunity to be the first to taste the showcased food.
Only a limited number of the $28 VIP tickets will be sold to ensure short lines and more interaction between attendees and vendors.
You have free articles remaining.
Hosted by Carlisle Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Carlisle Association, Taste of Carlisle brings together local restaurants, pubs, caterers, cafes, bakeries and breweries to offer samplings to attendees. A list of participating vendors will be updated frequently on the Taste of Carlisle website.
Taste of Carlisle 2020 will again offer attendees the opportunity to vote for “Best in Show” by donating money at favorite vendors’ booths. The vendor who raises the most money will win the title of “Best in Show.” All proceeds from voting will benefit Project SHARE, the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County and the Salvation Army.
Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at the event to benefit the participating nonprofits. This year the event will also feature a Carlisle Cook Off in which four local chefs will go head-to-head in competition to construct a dish made from mystery ingredients. Judges will determine whose dish is the best. There will also be musical entertainment for attendees.
Because of concerns about the coronavirus, the chamber plans to have extra precautions at the event such as multiple hand sanitizer stations, attendee flyers for proper public hygiene practices, as well as signs on display with state Department of Health recommendations and information.
Tickets can be purchased at the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, 801 S. Hanover St. and online at www.tasteofcarlisle.com.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.