Taste of Carlisle returns to Expo Center Sunday

Taste of Carlisle returns to the Carlisle Expo Center Sunday.

Sponsored by UPMC Pinnacle, the event runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. General admission tickets are $18. Admission is free for children 10 and younger.

VIP tickets are also available for $28 and grant early admission to the event from 11 a.m. to noon for a private celebration with a collector’s plate, champagne, cake cutting and the opportunity to be the first to taste the showcased food.

Only a limited number of the $28 VIP tickets will be sold to ensure short lines and more interaction between attendees and vendors.

Hosted by Carlisle Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Carlisle Association, Taste of Carlisle brings together local restaurants, pubs, caterers, cafes, bakeries and breweries to offer samplings to attendees. A list of participating vendors will be updated frequently on the Taste of Carlisle website.

Taste of Carlisle 2020 will again offer attendees the opportunity to vote for “Best in Show” by donating money at favorite vendors’ booths. The vendor who raises the most money will win the title of “Best in Show.” All proceeds from voting will benefit Project SHARE, the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County and the Salvation Army.