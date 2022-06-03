Taco Bell undergoing demolition, construction for new, updated building in Carlisle

More than three years after the plan was approved by Carlisle Borough, Taco Bell is moving ahead with construction of a new building at its East High Street location.

The entire building has been demolished, which was in the plans that Carlisle Borough considered in late 2018.

According to those plans, which were approved in November 2018, Taco Bell intends to have a building that better accommodates drive-thru traffic, as well as updates the building model.

The plan did not include any acquisition of additional land for the project.

Similarly to 2018, Carlisle Borough did not have a timeline for when the new construction would be completed.

