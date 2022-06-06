 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sweet Treats: Ice cream trail encourages Cumberland County visitors to chill this summer

  • 0

I scream, you scream, Cumberland County visitors scream for ice cream - and with the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation's (CAEDC) new Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail they'll know just where to get it. 

The trail outlines 17 stops in Shippensburg, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg and the West Shore to give participants a taste of local flavors.

Visitors and residents alike can access a pass online and check into locations from May 27 through Sept. 6. For every five to 10 check-ins at locations on the trail, users can earn prizes. 

CAEDC is not only utilizing ice cream to draw visitors and residents alike to local businesses, it's also using the treat to give local businesses and organization the scoop on tourism initiatives through an ice cream social. 

People are also reading…

The social will be held June 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the main pavilion of LeTort Park, located at 260 E. Pomfret St. in Carlisle. 

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail Stops

Shippensburg and Carlisle

  • Goose Bros Ice Cream
  • The Inside Scoop (Opening in June)
  • Twirly Top Drive-In
  • Leo's Homemade Ice Cream
  • Massey's Frozen Custard
  • Dough & Arrows
  • Clair's Orchard
  • Hickory Ridge Restaurant Creamery Country Store

Mechanicsburg

  • Rakestraw's Ice Cream Company Store
  • Paulu's Farm Market
  • Oak Grove Farms
  • Shirley Rae's Ice Cream
  • Urban Churn Craft Creamery

West Shore (Camp Hill, New Cumberland, Enola)

  • Cornerstone Coffeehouse
  • Yum, Yum Mini Pancake Bar
  • Kristy's Whistle Stop
  • Hanna's Ice Cream Shop
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA returns moon rocket to launch pad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News