Sweet Treats: Ice cream trail encourages Cumberland County visitors to chill this summer

I scream, you scream, Cumberland County visitors scream for ice cream - and with the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation's (CAEDC) new Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail they'll know just where to get it.

The trail outlines 17 stops in Shippensburg, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg and the West Shore to give participants a taste of local flavors.

Visitors and residents alike can access a pass online and check into locations from May 27 through Sept. 6. For every five to 10 check-ins at locations on the trail, users can earn prizes.

CAEDC is not only utilizing ice cream to draw visitors and residents alike to local businesses, it's also using the treat to give local businesses and organization the scoop on tourism initiatives through an ice cream social.

The social will be held June 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the main pavilion of LeTort Park, located at 260 E. Pomfret St. in Carlisle.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

