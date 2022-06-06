Sweet Treats: Ice cream trail encourages Cumberland County visitors, residents to chill this summer

I scream, you scream, Cumberland County visitors scream for ice cream ¯ and with the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau new Cumberland Valley Ice Cream Trail they'll know just where to get it.

The trail outlines 17 stops in Shippensburg, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg and the West Shore to give participants a taste of local flavors.

Visitors and residents can access a pass online and check into locations from May 27 through Sept. 6. For every five to 10 check-ins at locations on the trail, users can earn prizes.

The visitor's bureau is not only using ice cream to draw visitors and residents to local businesses, it's also using the treat to give local businesses and organization the scoop on tourism initiatives. It will host an ice cream social for tourism businesses and organizations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 in the main pavilion of LeTort Park at 260 E. Pomfret St. in Carlisle.

Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau Public Relations Manager Aaron Jumper said the bureau hasn't held many in person events for tourism businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[The] ice cream social is a good way for us to reconnect with our businesses, see how they’re doing coming out of the pandemic, how we can help their needs and enjoy some ice cream," Jumper said.

The social will allow local businesses to network, and Jumper said the bureau would provide some information about its advertising plan and marketing materials among other educational tools.

Ice cream from Dough & Arrows, a businesses that opened in downtown Carlisle in September, will be featured at the social.

"It’s a good way for us to promote one of those stops on the trail," Jumper said.

Tourism businesses and organizations can RSVP for the ice cream social online through the time of the event.

