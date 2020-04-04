Surprise birthday wishes as Carlisle man turns 90 during a coronavirus pandemic
alert top story
Carlisle

Surprise birthday wishes as Carlisle man turns 90 during a coronavirus pandemic

90th Birthday Balloons 1

Retired Col. Richard Rodney of Carlisle stands in front of balloons and a banner marking his 90th birthday that were secretly planted in his yard. The decorator remains a mystery but the gesture was greatly appreciated.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

On his 90th birthday, Dick Rodney of Carlisle was surprised to find his front lawn filled with a colorful display of pinwheels.

Rodney said on the morning of March 30 he looked outside and noticed something flapping in the wind on a bush in his yard. When he walked outside to investigate, he discovered a display of about 90 pinwheels, a big banner and two balloons spelling out 90.

Rodney said the surprise along with an “unbelievable number of cards” have made him feel very happy.

"I thought at first it might have been the neighbor, and then she adamantly just said no, that she couldn’t have done it. I think my son and grandchildren could’ve done it, and I thought they did, but they all deny it,” Rodney said when asked if he knew who put together the display.

Hook & Flask Still Works hand sanitizer reaches first responders in Carlisle area
CarlislePAStrong fundraiser aims to help both restaurants and nonprofits in the Carlisle area
Meeting needs: Carlisle area community leaders pull together for COVD-19 response, offer suggestions for donations

Rodney previously had made brunch plans to celebrate his 90th birthday at a local country club for March 29, but said he had to cancel it along with his weekly bridge group meeting and a lunch scheduled with classmates from university.

Other than canceling plans, Rodney said he and his wife haven’t experienced any drastic changes in their daily lives. They are making sure to abide by the rules and take daily walks, according to Rodney.

Although he took down the display over the last few days, Rodney said he plans to keep the decorations in a box and offer it to his neighbors to help celebrate their birthdays.

“I’ll bring all of these things to their house, and they can set it up and celebrate a birthday and have as much fun as I did. I hope we’ll start a tradition,” Rodney said.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News