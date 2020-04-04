Surprise birthday wishes as Carlisle man turns 90 during a coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On his 90th birthday, Dick Rodney of Carlisle was surprised to find his front lawn filled with a colorful display of pinwheels.

Rodney said on the morning of March 30 he looked outside and noticed something flapping in the wind on a bush in his yard. When he walked outside to investigate, he discovered a display of about 90 pinwheels, a big banner and two balloons spelling out 90.

Rodney said the surprise along with an “unbelievable number of cards” have made him feel very happy.

"I thought at first it might have been the neighbor, and then she adamantly just said no, that she couldn’t have done it. I think my son and grandchildren could’ve done it, and I thought they did, but they all deny it,” Rodney said when asked if he knew who put together the display.

Rodney previously had made brunch plans to celebrate his 90th birthday at a local country club for March 29, but said he had to cancel it along with his weekly bridge group meeting and a lunch scheduled with classmates from university.

Other than canceling plans, Rodney said he and his wife haven’t experienced any drastic changes in their daily lives. They are making sure to abide by the rules and take daily walks, according to Rodney.