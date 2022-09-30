Surface Level: Carlisle's above-ground infrastructure promotes "capital intensive" projects

While Carlisle has an extensive network of infrastructure underground, the borough also contains elements on the surface.

These include the borough's roadways and water tanks as well as water and sewer plants.

"Those facilities are quite capital intensive," Public Works Director Mark Malarich said in reference to the treatment plants.

The borough's website says capital projects help to improve or maintain the borough's assets, largely including infrastructure.

Carlisle Waterworks, located along the Conodoguinet Creek in Middlesex Township, was constructed 40 years ago in 1980, Malarich said. Since then, it's received several upgrades. He said around 2010 to 2012, the plant was upgraded to remove more nitrogen and phosphorous from the water through a project that cost about $10 million to $15 million.

Aside from upgrades, equipment wears out and needs to be replaced.

"Just like your car, your car only lasts so long, so we need to continue to do rehabilitation there," Malarich said. "So every year as part of the budget process, the borough looks at that five year capital improvement plan and it identifies projects that we intend to undertake over that five year period. Now as things come up there are changes made to it but that’s a good gauge to look at as far as how much we would need and then the finance department looks at that and ... they go through that process."

Borough Manager Susan Armstrong identified one project in the queue: the eventual replacement of the water tank along Ridge Street.

Malarich said the Ridge Street tank is the oldest and smallest of the borough's three water storage tanks; the other two are on Penn Street near Carlisle Area High School and on North Allen Road with the industrial facilities. He said water is treated at the plant before it's conveyed through the system but the storage tanks allow for a capacity to be readily available as people need it.

"The Ridge Street tank was constructed in the 1930s and that’s coming to the end of its useful life so it will need to be replaced," Malarich said. "So we’re currently undertaking a study on where we should put a new one and how big it should be."

He said the study will likely be completed early next year.

Carlisle's streets are another form of its above-ground infrastructure, one that receives attention especially during the summer months.

The borough recently completed its annual Street Improvement Project, which included work in various parts of town. Throughout the course of September, crews milled, or removed the top 1 1/2 to two inches of surface to eradicate unsound material and help with drainage, and repaved several streets.

The project also included microsurfacing, or the application of a coating of liquid asphalt and stone aggregate to extend the life of the pavement, as well as ultra-thin bonded wearing course maintenance. The latter is a PennDOT approved form of paving during which a "polymer-modified emulsified asphalt membrane" is laid and then immediately covered with an "ultra-thin bonded wearing course of hot-mix asphalt concrete" with one pass of a single paving machine, the borough said.

Carlisle also completed pedestrian curb ramp rehabilitation on about 50 ramps throughout the borough in areas they paved this year or plan to pave next year, including locations outlined in this year's Street Improvement Plan.

"So any time we do road paving, we’re required to upgrade the pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disability Act accessibility requirements," he said. "Even though most of the pedestrian curb ramps in the borough were installed in the 1990s, they currently don’t meet the current standards because of changes in standards, so we do that every year."

Malarich said other road work throughout the year has included base repairs as well as crack sealing.